API to Discuss Hydrogen and CCS Initiatives at Appalachian Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference.

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While policymakers and other industries concerned with cutting their emissions sidle up to hydrogen and carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) as potential emissions eliminators, one industry has been part of the solution for decades.

The American Petroleum Institute, the oldest, largest and most vocal organization representing O&G interests has been out in front of the H2 and CCS movement.

“The industry has been working on CCS for more than a decade; API was involved in the comment process when EPA (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) first put out rules on CO₂ storage wells in 2008,” according to Marcus Koblitz, API’s Senior Policy Advisor for Climate and ESG.

Koblitz is one of a number of speakers at the third Appalachian Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference, slated for April 21, at the Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh Southpointe. The one-day program is presented by Shale Directories and the H2-CCS Network.

Oil companies have a long history working with carbon dioxide emissions. In certain parts of the U.S., CO2 is used to coax more crude from underground in a process known as enhanced oil recovery, or EOR.

“Today, we’re working on shifting the approach from using natural CO2 for EOR to capturing CO₂ to reduce greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, coupled with geologic storage,” Koblitz said.

In developing its Climate Action Framework a year ago, API recognized a lot of industrial sectors could use CCS to deal with emissions and utilize low-carbon hydrogen for feedstock.

Regardless of the emissions released by other industries, Koblitz said O&G gets the most attention as a source of emissions, even though the industry has made tremendous strides in cutting those emissions.

For example, because of technology and efficiency measures, average methane emissions relative to natural gas production in the U.S.’s largest producing basins were down nearly 60% between 2011 and 2020, and continue to trend downward, according to EPA and Energy Information Administration (EIA) data.

“We have set up a hydrogen-focused policy groups because our members want to engage in moving the use of low-carbon hydrogen forward,” said Koblitz. “Our midstream members are similarly looking to address the need for hydrogen pipelines.”

Concerning a buy-in by non-O&G industries to the benefits of using low-carbon hydrogen in their processes, Koblitz said there are two primary questions: how fast the cost of manufactured low-carbon hydrogen could come down, and will there be sufficient supply of the element.

One big positive concerning H2 & CCS growth and implementation comes from the Biden Administration, according to Koblitz. Billions of dollars are expected to be invested in H2 & CCS projects over the next 10 years.