Practity Launches Real-Life Python Projects for Programming Students
Practity, the online learning platform for programmers, recently released Python challenges with solutions for Python students of all levels.MADRID, SPAIN, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Practity, the online learning platform for programmers, recently released Python challenges with solutions for Python students of all levels (beginners, intermediates, and advanced levels). The real-life Python projects and Python exercises are developed by experienced professionals like data scientists, senior software engineers, and university professors. The guided Python projects will help students learn about natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML), data science, object-oriented programming (OOP), graphical user interfaces (GUIs), automation, and gaming. The real Python assignments from a wide range of industries will prepare the students to be ready for real-life software challenges.
Python is an in-demand programming language. According to various 2022 tech industry surveys, Python occupies the top position as the most sought-after programming skill by employers. StackShare reports that 8,000+ companies use Python in their tech stack, including companies like Google, Uber, Netflix, Shopify, Instagram, Pinterest, and Instacart.
However, the tech industry needs skilled programmers who can solve real-life problems. Most online programming courses are focused on only teaching programming syntax. Practity takes a pragmatic approach to teach students through real-life Python practice projects. For example, a Python student can learn about natural language processing (NLP) by analyzing news articles or master object-oriented programming by developing a hotel booking system.
The Practity platform's real-life Python challenges allow students to learn under the guidance of experienced instructors. The Practity Python projects provide the following benefits for the students:
● Improved Python programming skills through regular practice
● More confidence to solve real-life problems
● Practice core Python concepts like loops, functions, conditionals, data structures, and classes
● Develop a real-life programming portfolio to showcase to potential employers
About Practity
Practity is committed to providing world-class online educational opportunities for programming students across the globe. Practity's innovative approach to teaching programming helps students of all levels acquire the Python skills and real-life experience needed to succeed in today's tech industry. To get started, check out the catalog of Practity Python Projects today.
