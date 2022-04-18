Eyedetec Receives Innovation Award from Eyecelerator Eye Care Technology Competition
Eyedetec Medical specializes in medical devices for the treatment of dry eyes and Meibomian Gland Dysfunction.
We are thrilled the judges endorsed our newest innovation in Dry Eye treatment technology, which has great potential for improving outcomes and quality of life in patients suffering from this disease.”DANVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eyedetec Medical, Inc., an innovative developer of treatments for Dry Eye Disease caused by Meibomian Gland Dysfunction, is pleased to have finished in the top six ventures in Eyecelerator’s most recent eye treatment technology competition, “The Winning Pitch Challenge – ASCRS 2022.”
Eyedetec Medical’s newest invention for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD) received an Honorable Mention from the competition judges.
“We were amazed by the quality and diversity of the innovative ideas presented from around the world,” stated Eyecelerator in their announcement of the winners. “ It was an impressive group of submissions. The judges spent considerable time reviewing the pitch decks” before choosing the three finalists and three Honorable Mention awardees.
The device that earned the Eyecelerator honorable mention will use a patented mechanism of action to mobilize lipids from within the glands of the eyelids, thereby naturally stabilizing and restoring the tear film.
Barry J. Linder, MD, MS, President and CEO of Eyedetec Medical, added the following statement:
“We are thrilled to have received this endorsement from the judges that our newest innovation in Dry Eye treatment technology has great potential for improving outcomes and quality of life for patients suffering from this disease.”
As many as 30 million Americans suffer from some form of Dry Eye Disease, with Meibomian Gland Dysfunction implicated in close to 85% of all cases. Dry Eye Disease is incurable and chronic. If left untreated it can cause serious permanent damage to the eye while negatively impacting quality of life. However, ongoing treatment can control symptoms and keep Dry Eye Disease from progressing.
“Given the chronic and incurable nature of Dry Eye, continual innovation around effective treatment is critical,” said Linder. “Patients also need education, so that they share symptoms with their Eye Care Professional during every visit. Too many patients consider Dry Eye symptoms like grittiness, gumminess and, ironically, excessive tearing as normal symptoms of eye strain.”
Linder looks forward to meeting investors and fellow entrepreneurs at the Eyecelerator meeting in Washington DC April 21, during the annual ASCRS congress.
About Eyedetec Medical, Inc.
Eyedetec Medical specializes in medical devices for the treatment of dry eyes and Meibomian Gland Dysfunction. Eyedetec’s growth is fueled by a passion to deliver product solutions that meet patients’ needs in a convenient, user-friendly, effective, comfortable, and affordable manner.
Eyedetec’s first product, the EyeGiene® Insta-Warmth System™, is a clinically proven medical device indicated for the treatment of Dry Eye Disease.
Eyedetec is now developing the next-generation therapy to treat dry eye disease that will be initiated in doctors’ offices, and then uniquely continued in the patient’s home. . Eyedetec’s overarching goal remains providing patients with sustained relief from the discomforts of dry eye.
About Eyecelerator
Eyecelerator is a partnership between ASCRS (American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery) and the American Academy of Ophthalmology to connect entrepreneurs, investors, businesses and ophthalmologists to accelerate ophthalmic innovation and improve patient outcomes. The goal is to spur innovation to help patients and advance the profession by helping doctors engage in an ecosystem of like-minded people.
For more information, visit eyecelerator.com.
