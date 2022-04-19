Emerging Nigerian Afro Soul Artist ESE Releases New Single This Love
Upcoming Nigerian Afro-Soul Artist ESE releases Patoranking inspired remake 'This Love' , slow, rhythmic and rap infused
ESE is a fast rising singer-songwriter on the Nigerian music scene, she stands out with smooth deep grounding vibrations and a siren pitch on this soulfully delivered Afro-pop sound.”LAGOS, NIGERIA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESE is an emerging Independent Afro-Soul/Pop/Rap Creative Artist & Wellness Entrepreneur born in Lagos Nigeria with roots haling from Delta, Anambra & Benin.
— @nappyesemusic
A fast rising singer-songwriter on the Nigerian music scene, she stands out with smooth deep grounding vibrations and a siren pitch on this soulfully delivered Afro-pop sound. She gives her growing fanbase a tiny glimpse of her rap prowess. Ese's new single This Love is claimed to be an inspired remake of a song from her favorite Afro-Reggae Nigerian Artist Patoranking's I’m in Love’
The creative process for this new art piece shows ESE’s incredible ability to lead her team and collaborate seamlessly with her peers in every creative space. The songs underlying composition was created, and finished by Crossroadz an underground beat-maker. The songs theme touches briefly on self-love and self acceptance and helps inspires her female audience to fall in love with their own skin, natural beauty & with nature . Tola Agbede an young filmmaker captures the songs essence with visuals shot at Lufasi Nature Park, Lagos
ESE made her debut on the Nigerian Music scene in 2019 with her single So it Goes with beat by Ditweni, followed closely by Baby boy You know say and No Food with beat also by Crossroadz, All We Need is Love with beat by Mkbeats and her Inner Peace EP which compiled all previous singles and a brand new track Dropout with beat by Yoopi Obi.
ESE is a seasoned Wellness Entrepreneur. She is founder of a holistic sustainable wellness lifestyle company Nappyese. Nappyese helps Empaths and Highly Sensitive people manage and boost their mental, emotional, physIcal and spiritual wellness. Nappyese is a social enterprise and donates 10% of its profits to support and empower less privileged youth and orphans through education. Nappyese offers a range of sustainable lifestyle opportunities, products and services ranging from Afrocentric Style, Organic Skincare, Yoga and Meditation, Group travel nature themed music & wellness events
ESE combines her passion for music into one of a kind music wellness events with which she tours her music and shares more of her creativity with her loyal fans and supporters. By sharing her stories of her journeys around the globe, she hopes to inspire her listeners to focus more on their mental health and general well being
We are excited for ESE to release a deluxe version of her Inner Peace EP later in the year, which boasts two additional soulful tracks and kick off her upcoming art & wellness tour in Lagos. Join ESE on her weekend wellness lifestyle activities and tours around the coasts of Lagos Island and beyond @nappyeselifestyle
ESE released a new single THIS LOVE on
March 3, 2022.
Be sure to follow ESE on socials and stay tuned for all of her upcoming projects on her website
ESE This Love Official Music Video