Net Diatom wins in court; Facebook ordered to pay court fees
Justice was served for Net Diatom in Silicon Valley today
A big victory happened today, Facebook has unblocked access to Net Diatom's online properties and was ordered to pay back rebranding costs and court fees.”MARSHALL, IL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After an excruciating and nearly two year court battle with Facebook in San Mateo County Superior Court, the presiding judge Sarah P Burdick has come to a verdict.
On Friday April 15th 2022, Chief Executive Jeremy D Higgs waited patiently in Court Room J in representation of Net Diatom LP VS Facebook in California Superior Court.
Higgs was sworn in and provided testimony under oath as well as provided exhibit to the court in the form of supporting documentation and an account of the process with Facebook legal.
The presiding honorable judge ruled in favor of Higgs and Net Diatom after the plaintiff presented cooberative statements and screenshots of users being blocked while utilizing Net Diatom's emails or domain names.
The court made the decision to order Facebook, Inc. liable for payment for rebranding costs incurred as a result of the domain restrictions according to court supplied documents.
The domain name netdiatom.com and associated email accounts had been reportedly blocked from all Facebook associated platforms between December 14th 2019 and February 1st 2022. Evidently the block took place until legal action leveraged Facebook, Inc. to make a change. Documents show that Net Diatom spent funds to rebrand and associate netdiatom.org with the company during pending proceedings.
