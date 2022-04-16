2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents The Trouble with Nature: Freedom Tree
A Race of Bees And Wasps — Friendship, Love, and Compassion
Throughout the temple, visitors could not miss the abundance of Sceliphron idols of all shapes and sizes, from the largest to the minutest.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Robert J. Morris will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled The Trouble with Nature: Freedom Tree. A story that is composed of a unique race of bees that exist in an autonomous society. In Belcado, where the race of bees and wasps are living, four young honey bees named Zop, Stip, Jot, and Razz rise and strive for their life, with the guidance to a wise elder bee named Tenni Roh, who under his discipline nurtures them into a miracle the underworld has never seen. They become stars in the Kova forest, changing the world.
— Excerpt from The Trouble with Nature: Freedom Tree
It is a story that combines friendship, love, and compassion with the music that serenades their habitat. A reputation to be built into a long-lasting bond between bee races. They find happiness and enthusiasm for their music, along with unknown resentment and revenge from a clandestine gang of illegal honey traffickers.
In 1949, Robert J. Morris was born in London, England, and grew up being creative in music and writing. He was trained as a classical pianist, but he taught himself to play guitar and ventured into bands playing music from the 60s and 70s. In 1976, he became a professional musician and worked on a cruise ship, The MS Song of Norway, that sailed from Miami, Florida. Mr. Morris moved to the USA in 1979 and continued his profession. He currently resides in Baltimore, Maryland.
The Trouble with Nature: Freedom Tree
Written by: Robert J. Morris
Kindle |
Paperback |
Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
info@authorspress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other