2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents God Has a Plan
Life Experiences, Bible Verses, and Poems of Faith
Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Erwin Parent will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled GOD HAS A PLAN. A collection of poems that cover three sections. The first section is about the author’s inspiration for faith from many sources. Secondly, learning comes from Bible references or known stories in the Bible. The third section is based on the personal life of the author. Results that lifted him from despair and encouraged him to understand the teachings of God’s love and inspiration.
— Deuteronomy 31:6
The author was astonished by the stories from both the Old and New Testaments and adapted them as lessons for his life. It gives you a lot of inspiration upon reading it.
Erwin Parent is a native of Boston. He currently resides with his family in Modesto, California. He retired after having a nearly sixty-year career in Information Technology. He began writing poetry after the death of his wife. He wrote the book to help others who may be grieving after losing a loved one. Mr. Parent has poems based on his military experience in the US Army Signal Corps. He was stationed in France but was a member of an Honor Guard that traveled to other locations in Europe for various events.
GOD HAS A PLAN
Written by: Erwin Parent
Kindle |
Paperback |
Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
info@authorspress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other