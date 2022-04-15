2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Tales of the Elder Statesman
A Hilarious Collection of Short Stories Set in the Fictional Town of Rough Edge, Alabama
Only seconds after going inside, Russ came running out with one of the women right behind him, slashing at him with a large butcher knife.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Edward Faith will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Tales of the Elder Statesman. A book of anecdotes of the good people of St. Stephens. One influential story is about one of the old men who considered himself to be an authority on Washington County politics, which he called the Elder Statesman. The Elder Statesman applies to several different men. It became a compilation of all those different personalities. Most of the stories are humorous; some are heartwarming morality revelations, while a few are pure fiction. A book dedicated to preserving the memory of those wonderful old men.
— Excerpt from A Cheap Lesson Learned, Tales of the Elder Statesman
“This story is hilarious in its telling, and the author portrays his sense of humor in his writing. However, the author does have an amusing turn of phrase from time to time, such as a managerial group severely infected with inflamed bottom line mesmerism.”
— Barnes & Noble Customer Review
“Elder Statesman’s sense of comedy is broad... The book’s humor is more satisfying when it arises from subtle sources, such as the sharp contrast between Elder Statesman’s purposeful, high-flown vocabulary and the down-to-earth situations he describes, from a doctor’s office trip to a country drive.”
— Reviewed by Karen Rigby, Foreword Reviews (Clarion)
Currently living in St. Stephens, Alabama, Edward Faith is a retired employee of a large chemical company. He graduated from Mississippi State University in 1964 with a degree in Geography. He served on the Washington County Hospital Board, on the St. Stephens Historical Commission, on the Board of Directors of the St. Stephens Water System, and on the Board of Directors of the St. Stephens Nutrition Center.
Tales of the Elder Statesman
Written by: Edward Faith
Kindle |
Paperback |
Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
