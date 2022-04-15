Spot On: Chaos at the Dog Rescue
Author Shares the Second Installation of Another Rescue Adventure in Suspense Thriller
They were very dehydrated and skinny, but they still wagged their tails and kisses us with their licks. We loved them and restored them to being healthy, happy dogs.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Carolynn Tucciarone will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled, Spot On: Chaos at the Dog Rescue. It is the second book in the series of Spot-On. It is about Lynn’s adventures and her rescue dogs. Animals suffer terrible things to survive on their own, which is why Lynn’s rescues are so beloved. For this second part, they go to Mexico, where a mystery scandal causes chaos at the dog rescue. While hoping for a vacation, Lynn is confronted with unexpected intrigue. A heartfelt mission and adventurous encounter.
— Excerpt from Spot On: Chaos at the Dog Rescue
“In this second entry in the Spot On dog rescue series, Joe and Lynn, owners of private dog rescue, are confronted with a series of criminal matters... While the characters in this story are caring people... most of the book is written in simple, declarative sentences, which would be better suited to a novel for young adults.”
— BlueInk Review
Carolynn Tucciarone lives in Austin, Texas, with her husband, Joe, and their bull terrier, Spot. She is an avid reader and has a long-time passion for rescuing dogs who were being neglected, maltreated, and abandoned.
Spot On: Chaos at the Dog Rescue
Written by: Carolynn Tucciarone
Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
