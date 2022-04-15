LATFOB 2022 presents Side Steps Terrorizing Sound Bites Part 2: Some things are black and white

My Solace, My Challenges, and My Path

“Ms. Jean tells us: “Writing my memoir was more challenging; I took my journal and tried to piece together many events that felt hard to grasp...” — excerpt from Women Writers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amy Jean continues to share the ramifications of repetitive historical missteps in an intense poetic clang in her part 2 titled Side Steps Terrorizing Sound Bites Part 2: Some things are black and white. The poems hint at unknown universal truths, including direct signs that we currently do not have the liberty we assume we possess, nor are we privy to view reality.

You can feel the author’s agony surrounding the hunger and distrust holding humanity back from breaking through to universal liberation. You can feel that her self-confidence builds as she weighs her worth against the negative comment and denial she has experienced throughout her unrestrained, synthetic, and secluded existence; an existence she is painstakingly laboring to rebuild, piece by piece, through intense examination.

“...There’s a lot of confidence in this book. Mainly what is clear is how comfortable she is with expressing what she thinks and the challenges going on around us. Her faith guides her, and that comes through on almost every page. If you are looking for a book that challenges you, tackles the issues of the day, and gives you some hope, this one is sure

to deliver.” — Cyrus Webb, Top 500 Reviewer of Amazon customer review.

Amy Jean is a mother, a memoirist, a poet, an author, and an entrepreneur with a powerful story that sheds light on unknown universal truths. She builds on the foundations as she began in her debut book “The Kingdom Has Arrived Volume 1, with the release of Volume 2: Passion’s Fire.”

Eric Savage has enjoyed a wide-ranging career as an award-winning Graphic Designer, Photographer, Advertising Creative Director, and corporate Marketing Manager, but his love has always been illustration. From cartoons and sketching to paintings of imaginary worlds, he loves helping readers to build on the words that the author has so carefully crafted. Eric works out of his rural Savage Creative Studio in the Pacific Northwest.

Side Steps Terrorizing Sound Bites Part 2: Some Things are Black and White

Written by: Amy Jean (Author) and Eric Savage (Illustrator)

