LATFOB 2022 presents Side Steps Terrorizing Sound Bites

Who Run The World? GIRLS!... in the World of a Male-Dominated Society

“A poetic guide for choosing an authentic life against a global backdrop of injustice. The insistent rhythm of spoken-word...” — Self-Publishing Review.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Amy Jean comes together with illustrator Eric Savage to create an artistic masterpiece that is both particular and open-minded titled Side Steps Terrorizing Sound Bites. The book contains 33 poems with illustrations that discover the experience of playing the role of a woman, and what is projected in that role as the author undergoes suffering and relates her played-out experience to the reality of actually living a dependable life.

She shares personal trials, tribulations, and contemplation in a spirited rhythmic chime. The struggle of women to be recognized in a male-dominated society is boldly depicted in activist poetry style. This collection flares up at the historical missteps we habitually ignore.

“In sum, those looking for “I am woman, hear me roar”-type poetry may appreciate this collection’s brashness. Those seeking poetic mastery, with fresh images and more unusual takes on male-female dynamics, however, will want to look elsewhere.” — Blue Ink Review.

“Beautifully written poetry. Amy Jean eloquently depicts her struggle to unveil the systematic repression of women throughout time. And how the world would be a different place if a woman is in charge. She has suffered in life and love. This suffering has added to the emotional intensity of her book of poems."— Amazon customer review.

Amy Jean is a mother, a memoirist, a poet, an author, and an entrepreneur with a powerful story that sheds light on unknown universal truths. She builds on the foundations as she began in her debut book “The Kingdom Has Arrived Volume 1, with the release of Volume 2: Passion’s Fire.” Eric Savage has enjoyed a wide-ranging career as an award-winning Graphic Designer, Photographer, Advertising Creative Director, and corporate Marketing Manager, but his love has always been illustration. From cartoons and sketching to paintings of imaginary worlds, he loves helping readers to build on the words that the author has so carefully crafted. Eric works out of his rural Savage Creative Studio in the Pacific Northwest.

Side Steps Terrorizing Sound Bites

Written by: Amy Jean (Author) and Eric Savage (Illustrator)

Paperback |

