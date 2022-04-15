2022 LATFOB presents SYMBOL Conscious-Unconscious Language
Author Writes About Symbols as Concepts Beyond the Fields of Art, Art Therapy, and Art in Psychotherapy
Symbol content is contained visually within the product itself; but how does it get there, inside of the product? The answer is a product.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Kilola Maishya has published her book entitled SYMBOL Conscious - Unconscious Language: A Study Beyond Art, Art Therapy and Art in Psychotherapy. The book is about symbols as a concept; hence, the reference to “SYMBOL”. The author focused on the symbols, and their various definitions, meanings, and purpose. It expounds upon “symbols” in the spectrum of language, information, communication, decoding, meaning, interpretation, message, and representation. This investigative study describes all of this through the lens of the correlated fields of art, art therapy, and art in psychotherapy.
— Excerpt from SYMBOL Conscious-Unconscious Language
It examines the application of art as diagnostic material and delves into various related aspects such as symbol, meaning, and decoding. It is also inclusive of related investigations and extensive commentary regarding the dynamics of the creative process.
Kilola Maishya said that “I have drafted my work in this book, to show the relationship of the arts to science, and the arts as a valuable and salient concept, beyond being just a frill; for instance, showing the art to be viable as any other science. I have framed my book to demonstrate the different arts as one of the fields of science."
She offers poignant insights and innovative perspectives; she provides valuable information and offers unique conclusions. Her rich insights into topics derive from personal, professional research and experience. Her discussions are focused on matters such as the visible and the tangible. It focused on as well as the phenomena of the invisible, less tangible, and intangible.
SYMBOL Conscious - Unconscious Language: A Study Beyond Art, Art Therapy and Art in psychotherapy
Written by: Kilola Maishya
