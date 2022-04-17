SuryaFest Music, Health and Wellness Festival Premiers April 22nd-24th in Hudson, Florida
70's Rock Band Starship featuring Mickey Thomas and All-4-One Highlight Festival Concerts
What we’ve created is more than just a festival, it is an experience.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuryaFest, a music, health, and wellness festival (suryafest.com) is making its inaugural Florida debut at SunWest Park in Hudson, Florida on April 22 – 24, 2022. The festival features live weekend concerts by acclaimed 70’s band Starship featuring Mickey Thomas (“We Built This City,” “Sara,” “Jane” and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now”) and American male R&B/Pop group All-4-One (“I Swear.” and “I Can Love You Like That.”).
— Barrett LaRoda, Festival Founder
Popular regional bands, The Black Honkeys, The Bearded Brothers Band, 22N, Steel Rose Band, Root Sea, and the Hudson High School Jazz Band, will also be playing the 3-day SuryaFest event.
In addition to the extraordinary live music aspect of the festival, SuryaFest features dozens of exhibitors, free health screenings, workshops, demonstrations, free fitness classes, yoga, beer & wine garden, smartphone Recharge Zone, Food Truck Village serving a variety international cuisine, and a Kids Fit/Fun Zone.
Barrett LaRoda is the brainchild behind SuryaFest, “What we’ve created is more than just a festival, it is an experience. At most music festivals, you eat, drink and listen to music, but at SuryaFest, you can actively engage in free health, wellness, and fitness activities and have this experience with others who have similar interests,” LaRoda said.
Garnet Morris is the festival's Director of Operations. “We are excited to bring our unique festival to beautiful Pasco County, the Hudson community and its surrounding areas. Having the festival at SunWest Park gives us a perfect area by the water for the many fun activities that go on at SuryaFest,” Morris said.
“Surya” is the name of the main sun God in Hindu. The term Surya also refers to the sun in general. The mission of SuryaFest is to raise awareness of the importance of healthy living, at all ages.
SuryaFest opens on Friday, April 22 at 4 pm.
Festival hours are:
· Friday, April 22: 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm
· Saturday, April 23: noon – 10:00 pm
· Sunday, April 24: noon - 8:00 pm
FESTIVAL DETAILS
Dates: April 22, 23 and 24, 2022
Location: SunWest Park in Hudson, Florida
Address: 17362 Old Dixie Highway, Hudson, FL 34667
Features: Live concerts by national and regional bands, more than 100 exhibitors, food trucks, health and wellness activities
Cost: $35 Weekend pass for all days; $25 one-day ticket, FREE for Kids 12 and under for all 3 days.
Tickets: on Eventbrite - SuryaFest.eventbrite.com and on Festival Website - SuryaFest.com
Once the preserve of small specialist events or an afterthought at music festivals, the health and wellness sector has enjoyed a surge in popularity to the extent that its dedicated events and festivals have grown in number and size. Now a prominent feature on the annual festival scene, they are likely to continue growing in popularity. SuryaFest will add to the popular music, health, and wellness festivals nationwide to the delight of festival-goers.
For more festival information please visit: SuryaFest.com
SuryaFest Music, Health & Wellness Festival 2022