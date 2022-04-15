LATFOB 2022 presents The Rounders and the Tallers

A Young Boy of Innocence and Compassion Teaches the World How to Forgive and Unite

If we cannot now end our differences, at least we can help make the world safe for diversity.” — John F. Kennedy.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a first-hand experience with the severity and consequences of bullying when his own children were a target of racism, bullying, and exclusion. Matt Bell pens an inspiring book The Rounders and the Tallers to give us the message that there will always be a compass that helps solve conflicts, love other people, and fight the underdogs in society.

PRESS RELEASE | LA BOOK FAIR 2022

“What better story for this new age of COVID than one which teaches tolerance and win-win situations for all? The topics of exclusion and community growth and involvement will delight the parents looking for discussion points for the very young.” — Midwest Reviews.

The Rounders and the Tallers is a story of a village where its residents experienced numerous conflicts when they were in the process of solving their differences and issues, driving them to separate and live with their own differences without needing the help of others. While the leaders of Rounders and Tallers struggle to get along, it’s a little boy, in his purity and compassion that teaches them how to forgive and unite.

“The Rounders and the Tallers delivers a much-needed message and does so with a delightful storyline. As a teacher, I appreciate the message is clear but not overt. It allows us to teach some needed skills along with delivering a message of diversity and how to handle conflict. The author handles these issues in a way that even the smallest reader will understand and yet it is relevant to upper-grade kids as well. Beautifully done.”— Amazon customer review.

“The whimsical, thought-provoking illustrations are perfect accompaniments to a story that poses a dilemma, traces the evolution of prejudice and repression over the years, and offers some surprising solutions that also contain insights about better living.” — Midwest Reviews.

Matt Bell is of Irish descent and a father of nine diverse children from all races and walks of life. He loves the beach, skateboarding, and in general, having fun with his family. He also published other books named: The Jellies and the Crunchers; and Crazy Cat from Outer Space.

The Rounders and the Tallers

Written by: Matt Bell

Kindle |

Hardcover |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.