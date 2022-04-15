2022 LATFOB presents The Truth Shall Make You Free: How an All-American, Southern Boy and Preacher Became an Atheist
Detailed Memoir Tells Story of Author’s Journey From Pentecostal Christianity to Atheism
If I were to remain a believer, I would abide by the Ten Commandments, as well as the specific teachings of Jesus, which are printed red in my Bible.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Samuel W. Whitehead will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled The Truth Shall Make You Free: How an All-American, Southern Boy and Preacher Became an Atheist. An enthralling autobiographical account of the author's search for truth and meaning in his personal beliefs. It is about Samuel Whitehead’s life raised in a strict religious family. It challenges believers to live up to their beliefs and reflects humor in many situations along the way.
— Excerpt from The Truth Shall Make You Free
“The author tells a tale of growing up in the South during the sixties. It’s very nostalgic for me because I did as well. The author has done a lot of research during his spiritual journey. His arrival at atheism will make some readers uncomfortable. Keep an open mind and take a chance. It’s well worth your time.”
— Amazon Customer Review
Samuel W. Whitehead is a former teenage preacher that was raised in a strict religious family who embarked at age twenty-two on a forty-year quest for research and reflection and is now retired from a successful career in human resources management. He holds an MBA degree from Georgia State University with a major in finance.
The Truth Shall Make You Free: How an All-American, Southern Boy and Preacher Became an Atheist
Written by: Samuel W. Whitehead
Kindle |
Paperback |
Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
