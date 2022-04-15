Venezuelan Artist Ender Martos Finishes Massive Sculpture at New Headquarters of Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Celebrated Venezuelan Artist Ender Martos has just finished and unveiled a massive sculpture at the new Headquarters of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in Texas.
I am humbled to have been given this unique opportunity to create this piece for the new Hewlett Packard Enterprise Headquarters; the sculpture represents a balance between Art, Technology and Nature”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award winning Texan Venezuelan artist Ender Martos is bringing his unique brand of mathematical optic art to the new Headquarters of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in Spring, Texas. “The Rebirth of Technology” is a massive sculpture that encourages the viewer to reflect on the ideal role that technology should play in humanity. Beautiful, giant and geometrically complex, Ender’s piece is poised to become a new cultural landmark for the Houston Area.
— Ender Martos
Ender Martos is known for using intricate patterns and carefully placed color arrangements to celebrate the strength and beauty of cultural diversity. Ender’s work has drawn comparisons with Venezuelan kinetic art masters such as Jesus Soto and Carlos Cruz-Diez. Ender mixes different media to create wall sculptures installations that involve the viewer in sensorial experiences of movement and color.
The Rebirth of Technology is a 30 feet tall sculpture that sits at the entrance of the new Headquarters of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. The piece is the result of months of collaboration between multiple Texan companies; it uses locally sourced materials to honor HPE’s commitment to Texas and celebrate the exciting move of their headquarters to the area. Ender’s piece features a large stainless steel geometric sphere that rests on top of multiple limestone polygonal roots; its core has dozens of reflective stainless steel beams, each carrying a strip of light set to fluctuate in luminosity to mimic the feeling of breathing.
“I am humbled to have been given this unique opportunity by HPE’s CEO Antonio Neri to create this beautiful piece for the new Hewlett Packard Enterprise Headquarters; the sculpture represents a balance between Art, Technology and Nature” said artist Ender Martos, “Creating it has been one of the hardest challenges of my artistic career. It involved months of collaboration with numerous talented Texans, such as the architect firm Metalab, among others. Every aspect of this sculpture’s design has been carefully thought out; it is my goal that people feel speechless when they see it.”
Rebirth of Technology is the biggest of many other pieces by Texan Artists that have been purchased by HPE for their new headquarters. The new beautifully designed 440,00 square feet campus also features work from artists such as savant painter Patrick Fagerberg. In celebration of the opening of HPE’s campus, Ender Martos released a short film about the piece’s creation, available at www.rebirthoftechnology.com
###
ABOUT ENDER MARTOS
Award Winning Artist Ender Martos is best known for creating impactful sensory experiences that include optical movement and engage viewers with the boundary and curiosity of human perception. Martos specializes in creating colorful three-dimensional installations to stimulate light-sensitive experiences of optical movement that shift the viewer's perception with every step. Ender Martos’ earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from The University of Texas at Austin in 2008 and is currently represented by Ellio Fine Art in Houston, TX and Artspace111 in Fort Worth, TX. He has exhibited in multiple galleries and shows in Chicago, IL, Mexico City & Monterrey, Mexico, Miami, FL, Houston, TX, Marfa, TX, Georgetown, TX and Austin, TX since 2004. His art installations have been commissioned by multiple transnational corporations such as Facebook, he was a regional finalist in the Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series in SCOPE, Miami FL, and he was a recipient of the 2019 Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center Award of Excellence, Austin, TX.
All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the properties of their respective holders.
Ender Martos
Armonia Spaces
info@endermartos.com
Ender Martos' Video Artist Statement for Rebirth of Technology