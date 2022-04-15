Submit Release
News Search

There were 599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,517 in the last 365 days.

2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents The Bond

Deeply Personal Memoir Explains How a Mixed Bag of Foster Kids Bonded Together to Become a Family for Life

Being there meant I had been abandoned, and the invisible shackles of institutional life overwhelmed my spirit like heavyweights.”
— Excerpt from The Bond
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author A.M. Grotticelli will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled The Bond: How a Mixed Bag of Foster Kids Became a Family for Life. A memoir of the family clans that narrates in the time frame, the family events. The strength of the relationships gathered among a group of unrelated siblings who forged a remarkable, separate, and permanent family within a foster home. It includes the life of the author, who was once a kid from an orphanage and became a member of the family.

His new family mistreated him, and he received it from his foster parents while also finding comfort in the camaraderie of his siblings. From there, Grotticelli had to adapt to an environment that was under more supervision than he was used to while also being on the receiving end of some pretty terrible abuse from both the workers and other kids.

“The author's work had to balance his gratitude for the opportunities he was given against the sense of loss that had followed him through the decades: “The collective emotional scars have stayed with us.” A poignant, infuriating, informative, and ultimately triumphant account of an unusual clan.”
— Kirkus Review

“The Bond is a story of resourceful survivors. A.M. Grotticelli does a terrific job building suspense by merely relying on what happened. The book reflects real life — the messy mix of good and bad, black and white. If you like raw honesty, straightforward writing, good storytelling, hard truths, and hard-fought victories, then you will enjoy Grotticelli’s memoir as much as I did.”
— Reviewed by Susan Bailey, booktrib.com

The Bond: How a Mixed Bag of Foster Kids Became a Family for Life
Written by: A.M. Grotticelli
Kindle |
Paperback |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
info@authorspress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents The Bond

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.