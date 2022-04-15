2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents The Bond
Deeply Personal Memoir Explains How a Mixed Bag of Foster Kids Bonded Together to Become a Family for Life
Being there meant I had been abandoned, and the invisible shackles of institutional life overwhelmed my spirit like heavyweights.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author A.M. Grotticelli will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled The Bond: How a Mixed Bag of Foster Kids Became a Family for Life. A memoir of the family clans that narrates in the time frame, the family events. The strength of the relationships gathered among a group of unrelated siblings who forged a remarkable, separate, and permanent family within a foster home. It includes the life of the author, who was once a kid from an orphanage and became a member of the family.
— Excerpt from The Bond
His new family mistreated him, and he received it from his foster parents while also finding comfort in the camaraderie of his siblings. From there, Grotticelli had to adapt to an environment that was under more supervision than he was used to while also being on the receiving end of some pretty terrible abuse from both the workers and other kids.
“The author's work had to balance his gratitude for the opportunities he was given against the sense of loss that had followed him through the decades: “The collective emotional scars have stayed with us.” A poignant, infuriating, informative, and ultimately triumphant account of an unusual clan.”
— Kirkus Review
“The Bond is a story of resourceful survivors. A.M. Grotticelli does a terrific job building suspense by merely relying on what happened. The book reflects real life — the messy mix of good and bad, black and white. If you like raw honesty, straightforward writing, good storytelling, hard truths, and hard-fought victories, then you will enjoy Grotticelli’s memoir as much as I did.”
— Reviewed by Susan Bailey, booktrib.com
The Bond: How a Mixed Bag of Foster Kids Became a Family for Life
Written by: A.M. Grotticelli
