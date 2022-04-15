LATFOB 2022 presents From Sit to Gundog

Dogs of the Feather: Dog Training and Dog Behaviors

“When a man is proud of his dog and shows it, I like him; when a dog is proud of him and shows it, I deeply respect him.”” — Gene Hill, an excerpt from, From Sit to Gundog.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bond between an owner and his dog cannot be described but only felt. That was Steve B. Reider wanted to share in his book titled, From Sit to Gundog. This book, “From Sit to Gundog” was written for anyone interested in training their dog or your next companion. It is for the outdoorsman who hunts waterfowl and upland game birds. It is for an owner who has very little or no knowledge of how to train a dog.

This book is for the dog owner who cares about his dog and someone willing to learn how to train a dog. It’s for the amateur dog trainer and the avid hunter. This book is a step-by-step training manual with illustrations and pictures that will help you understand the concepts and the training methods and chills. According to Dr. Stephen Davis, a Professor Emeritus of California Polytechnic University,

the book is wonderful.

The author’s comfortable prose, practical wisdom, and dog- training expertise guide the reader along a rich and colorful journey that addresses virtually every key step of dog ownership, basic discipline, and hunt training. It is informative and fun to read and weaves a masterfully descriptive narrative with an attractive collection of corresponding photographs of the dogs, tools, and methods used to prepare competent bird hunting dogs and responsive family dogs. “Well written. Steven is extremely knowledgeable in handling and training dogs, besides that he truly seems to love and care for them. Great points and information, I definitely recommend this book for anyone looking for tips on training the four-legged best friend will find it a must-read.” — Amazon customer review.

Steven B. Reider is a professional dog trainer in the Northern California area and train both family dogs and hunting companions. His compassion for dogs came at an early age. Then he had been in love with them ever since. He had written another book titled “SOME DAYS YOU’RE THE DOG, SOME DAYS YOU’RE THE FIRE HYDRANT” it is about dog

humor. Reider has been with THE NEW LABRADOR magazine as a featured columnist since the beginning of 2020.

From Sit to Gundog

Written by: Steven B. Reider

