EDRM Announces Cobra Legal Solutions as Newest Trusted Partner

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce Cobra Legal Solutions, a leading legal operations outsourcing provider (LOOP), has joined EDRM as a Guardian Plus Trusted Partner.

eDiscovery technology and services will play a central role in organizations as they strive to rebound from the current global crisis as more cohesive, more stable and more productive entities. Robust e-discovery technology, supported by expertise and services, helps organizations respond to litigation, compliance and investigation demands. In a new era of remote work at scale, organizations need to securely manage information, protect confidential and privileged access and collaborate effectively to be efficient and productive and adhere to the increasing complex demands of security and data privacy frameworks.

“Becoming a Guardian Plus Trusted Partner of the EDRM is a natural fit for Cobra”, said Candice Corby, CEO. “We look forward to working with them to improve the quality of legal services related to discovery and increase awareness to innovative and more cost-effective approaches that we’ve helped pioneer over the past decade.”

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available to partners like Cobra are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events, share their service and product offerings and enhance brand awareness to a global community. The EDRM community of knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals is building resources to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

“We are excited to welcome Cobra Legal Solutions to our formal EDRM Trusted Partner family,” says Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist at EDRM. “EDRM is grateful for their team’s contributions to our projects and community, particularly the rendering of the IGRM 4.1a, a beautiful diagram, and my longtime friend and colleague, Doug Kaminski’s service on our EDRM Global Advisory Council. We are looking forward to showcasing the next gen offerings Cobra is bringing to the legal community.”

This partnership allows Cobra access to the EDRM community, comprised of 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers, 12% governments with the remaining 2% being a mix of educators, students, judges and media in 136 countries spanning six continents.

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 136 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

Cobra Legal Solutions was founded over a decade ago by attorneys who knew they could improve the efficiency of legal support services. Cobra’s diverse team of like-minded professionals combine deep experience in eDiscovery, contracts and due diligence, document review, legal research, and technology to deliver consistent, measurable results for corporate legal departments and their outside counsel. Based in Austin, TX, Cobra Legal Solutions is proud to be 89% diverse with a workforce that is 63% female worldwide. Named to the 2020 Inc 5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies, Cobra Legal Solutions is trusted by thousands of legal professionals each day from some of the world’s largest companies and law firms. Learn more about Cobra and their suite of world class services at https://cobralegalsolutions.com/

