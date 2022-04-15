LATFOB 2022 presents The Beaverling's Curse

Clash of Family Clan’s Pride and the Queen’s Wrath

“Cute story about beavers and how “they came to be.” Illustrations are vivid and full of color!”” — Amazon customer review.

Author Brent L. Carslon's book titled The Beaverling's Curse is about a gripping children's story introducing a kind and hardworking family of carpenters who draw the ire of an unpopular and vengeful sorceress after a devastating flood destroys the sturdy dam they had built for the castle. Their descendants bear the mark of the queen's evil spell to this day.

The Beaverling’s Curse takes place in a simple time centuries ago. It’s about one family of Beaverlings—a mom and dad, and their four children, named Beverly, Gus, Krissy, Jared, Ben, and Becca. All Beaverlings were short with big, strong muscles. Their homes were built of large logs with mud for insulation and fairly low to protect them from the heavy snows of winter. The story deals with the conflict between a Beaverling’s clan family and an evil sorceress.

Despite the hardships faced by the family, they are taught the difference between right and wrong and the importance of living by the golden rule. Life’s lessons can be learned at any age. Brent L. Carlson, an avid outdoorsman and veterinarian practicing in Pennsylvania, where he lives with his wife, Jo-Ann, has published his new book The Beaverling’s Curse: a spellbind tale for young readers.

The Beaverling’s Curse

Written by: Brent L. Carlson

