LATFOB 2022 presents Sanctify

“William Reynolds weaves his tapestry of events into a novel that goes beyond simple conspiracy theories and recounts with military terminology and minutia detail many” — Pacific Book Review.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What forces, either developing or centrally planned, have slightly changed American life? With all our wealth and technological progress, are we still the land of the free? These questions and more are explored in William Reynolds’ novel Sanctify.

James Ortega was fifteen when his Cuban half-brother, Jesus, was a buried casualty of the Vietnam War. Not until he meets his brother’s fiancée, the beautiful and enigmatic Kathy Shine, does he entertain the possibility that Jesus is still alive and the buried casket empty.

Frustrated on all fronts, James finally contacts Paul Deland, who holds a high intelligence position in the navy. So begins the search for the mysterious Jesus, a search that forces us to examine our disturbing times in light of questionable, yet haunting, connections with history.

“Sanctify’s historical fiction plot is metaphorically loaded with real shocking events, and a murder sanction changing American history and our collective concepts. The book’s culture altering chain of events begins with Jesus, Spotter, and Hunt at Dealey Plaza. The location of Kennedy’s assassination. Events such as The Bay of Pigs, the 60s, 9/11, and more, during our times of dubious social and moral sanctions, illuminate the book’s theme; “are we free?” A one-of-a-kind provocative, passionate, and enlightening read.”— Mindquest Review of Books, Amazon customer review.

Born in 1951 in Nashville, William Reynolds graduated from The McCallie School in Chattanooga and received his Bachelor of Arts in English at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. While there, he fell under the tutelage of fiction teacher and writer Robert Drake, who entered one of Mr. Reynolds’ short stories in The Southern Literary Arts Festival.

Reynolds later took a teaching job, where he taught English. In a break from teaching, he met a man named Gene Carver, an ex-smuggler and pilot, who claimed to have witnessed the execution of Che Guevera in Bolivia. From this came Reynolds’ first novel, The Murder of Che Guevara. After taking a teaching position in Hendersonville High School, just outside Nashville, Reynolds published The Reich Mutiny, which some reviewers have called the finest American novel written about World War II. Five years later, he published Sanctify, an equally powerful book about, among other things, the truth behind the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Reynolds retired in 2012 and subsequently published his fourth novel, Mena.

