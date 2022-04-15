LATFOB 2022 presents An Illustrated Book of True Love Poems

Love is an Open Door... Love is in The Air... Love is Within Us

“There is never a time or place for true love. It happens accidentally, in a heartbeat, in a single flashing, throbbing moment.”” — Sarah Dessen

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "You knew that you cannot control that feeling of being in love, that feeling of happiness when you are together, and that feeling that you cannot live without him or her." Dave Courtney-Shore can inspire and guide you on his book, An Illustrated Book of True Love Poems. This book is dedicated to those who are in love and for the special someone of the author.

It is composed of fifty love poems. The author outpours his feelings and emotions through the poems he has completed in this book for that special someone in his life. It features like, in the poem titled “What Is Love?” Love is giving, not taking / Always understanding, not questioning / Listening, and trusting. / I believe you only know what love is when you experience it / So how do you know when you experience it and know it’s true? / It’s the look in their eyes, pure, it tells you no lies / Your heart may flutter like little butterfly / But if you truly believe in love, you can fly. / So, go on, just give it a try! / — excerpt from An Illustrated Book of True Love Poems. Being in love, and falling in love are experiences in your life that you only feel once, or maybe twice, or thrice and then, you’ll find your one true love and be forever with him. As a person who is carrying a dozen emotions, the book will keep you in check of that feeling, of that moment, and that unforgettable memory in your life. A diary of love poems that will be there for you in that wonderful and joyous story you have encountered.

An Illustrated Book of True Love Poems

Written by: Dave Courtney-Shore

