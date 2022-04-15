Popular reality series Gigolos is set to re-launch with new characters
Showtime’s popular reality series Gigolos is expected to re-launch next year with a new character.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Showtime’s Gigolos is about the personal and professional lives of five hot men who live in Vegas. It shows them hanging out, having fun, and getting paid for spending time with women. These men find themselves in unexpected situations as they try to balance their relationships with family and friends and also cater to the demands of their female clients. Gigolos is a reality series that is not only provocative but also heartfelt. It is just like a wild ride for real-life escorts.
Nick Hawk, Vin Armani, Brace Land, Bradley Lords, Ash Armand, Jimmy Clabots, Steven Gantt, and others are the main cast of this reality series.
Gigolos had a successful run on the Showtime TV channel for six seasons. It started in April 2011 and ended in 2016.
According to sources, the producers of the reality series Gigolos are expecting to re-launch the show next year. They will be adding new characters to appear in this show. Rumours are that it will include an individual provider, named Aleksander Boudin. According to his website, his main base is in Las Vegas but he maintains a strong clientele and residencies across the nation, including Los Angeles, as well as New York City. His character is expected to bring a great twist and fun elements to the show that is supposed to portray the fun differences between agency versus individual escorts' lifestyles.
It is still unconfirmed, whether Aleksander Boudin is going to accept to star in this reality series as a permanent character.
For more information on Gigolos, visit www.sho.com/gigolos
About Gigolos:
Rob Harlan
Filmtastic
info@filmtastic.com