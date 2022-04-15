Submit Release
BUSD Rewards token BUSDX to launch DEX Token Swap and expand on their existing utilities

DEX xSwap is due to release within the coming week

Virtual payment system, xPay, is expected to be released in late April

BUSD rewards token BUSDX has announced another expansion of their eco system with the launch of their DEX Token Swap called xSwap.

BUSD rewards token BUSDX continues their innovation within the BUSD rewards token space & their primary goal to release utilities in-line with the BUSDX roadmap for their holders.

BUSD rewards tokens require trading volume to create BUSD rewards for their token holders; BUSDX has released several utilities in their quest to increase trading volume & provide BUSD rewards for BUSDX holders.

BUSD rewards token BUSDX already has a staking Dapp, which allows you to stake your BUSDX tokens to earn a generous 20% APY, while at the same time, still receiving 10% BUSD rewards on the tokens trading volume. BUSDX was the first project to have implemented staking rewards & BUSD reflection rewards while staked within its growing ecosystem. The more tokens staked, the more profits you will earn, while also providing a stable support base for the token. Currently over 60% of the total supply is staked within the BUSDX staking Dapp. BUSDX is a true source of passive income from crypto currency with compounding interest.

BUSDX released an IDO launchpad & NFT Market Place & due to release in late April is their xPay virtual payment system and DEX xSwap.

xPay will allow crypto currency investors & other token holders, who get rewarded in BUSD, the opportunity to join BUSDX. By doing so, they will be able to spend their BUSD rewards online, while keeping their assets within a decentralized space, removing the need to cash out using a centralized exchange. With Xpay & Xswap due to be added to their eco system, there has never been a better time for new investors to join BUSDX.

To use the BUSDX eco system, investors will need to hold BUSDX & the token amount held will determine their BUSD spending allowance. Each product BUSDX has released is designed to provide volume & BUSD rewards for their holders.

BUSDX has seen a 300% increase in its value on the 30 day charts as the market anticipated the release of their xPay services.

The xPay financial service provider has their systems fully integrated within the xPay Android & iOS apps & the team is moving to the final stages of testing & debugging before the imminent release of the xPay BUSD virtual payment card system.

