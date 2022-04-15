Submit Release
2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Tripping With Your Guide Vinnie: Adventures on Big Island

Author Portrays Exciting Children's Adventure Based in Hawaii

This journey is for the bright adventuring spirit, waiting to travel and experience life themselves.”
— Excerpt from back cover of Tripping with Your Guide Vinnie
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Ann Stockton has published her book titled Tripping With Your Guide Vinnie: Adventures of Big Island. It is an adventure story of our fearless guide Vinne and his traveling companions: Sparky, the curious, happy-go-lucky purple dog, and the slightly neurotic but brave and courageous Froggy Long Legs. This trio has lived in Hawaii all their lives and they are in for an extraordinary adventure. Let’s travel along with them as they escape through dangerous lava tubes, narrowly avoiding hot molten magma, then plunging into the ocean to meet a family of sea turtles!

“I thoroughly enjoyed this book! The research and imagination are incredible. I’m sure those who live on Big Island would have an even greater appreciation than me for the descriptive writing. Fun characters to go on an adventure with all while learning about Big Island, volcanoes, sea life, and the native animals. The ‘find it on the map’ feature was fantastic. I found myself looking up their route and following along. I chuckled out loud during many of their escapades. I recommend this fun read. I believe children will wholeheartedly enjoy it.”
— Amazon Customer Review.

Ann Stockton is a U.S. Navy veteran who was stationed for many years in Hawaii and now resides in California with her husband of twenty years. She completed her new book “Tripping With Your Guide Vinnie: Adventures on Big Island”: an engaging story for young independent readers in April of 2019.

Tripping With Your Guide Vinnie: Adventures of Big Island
Written by Ann Stockton
Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon and other online book retailers.

