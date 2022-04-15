Submit Release
LATFOB 2022 presents A Teacher’s Quest: Loving Our Students, Serving Their Future Needs, And Saving The Schools

Do You Dream of Becoming a Teacher? Do You Have Questions about Such Professions?

“Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, caliber, and future of the individual...””
— A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The teaching profession has many elements to learn, educate, and know of it. To help you establish your career dream, Brian L. Murphy has published his book A Teacher’s Quest: Loving our Students, Serving their Future Needs, and Saving the Schools. This book is meant to identify and take responsibility for what is going wrong so we can remedy the problems. As a teacher, you will be deeply concerned, even frightened for the future of your industry, and career, fearing that the vast majority of your students are being neglected and turned off. Teachers sometimes will quit or vanish because of the heavy work, and the society itself is losing patience in a system they finance with their taxes, for public schools. For private schools, the performance- based is always a criterion for evaluation.

A Teacher’s Quest: Loving our Students, Serving their Future Needs, and Saving the Schools will answer your questions like: What Do People Go through to Become Teachers; How Do You Keep Control with that Many Students; How Does the State Evaluate the Schools Themselves; and other question-topic like approaches.

“The book addresses some of the issues about the downfalls and errors with the education system. Now with the schools closed, teaching has migrated to digital platforms, and everyone may be coping with stress due to health concerns and changes in roles and responsibilities at home. This book will emphasize the importance of students learning and excel in terms of reading, writing, choice, authenticity, and creativity even amid issues going around.” — Amazon customer review. Brian L. Murphy earned his degree in Business Management, which led to an eighteen-year career in Silicon Valley, as an individual contributor, then as a supervisor, and then as a manager. His second career was twenty years spent as a teacher, experiencing the educational process from the inside, including being a mentor teacher for a dozen student teachers.

A Teacher’s Quest: Loving our Students, Serving their Future Needs, and Saving the Schools
Written by: Brian L. Murphy
Kindle
Paperback
Book copies are available at Authors Press, Amazon, and other online book resellers.

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.