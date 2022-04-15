4th Annual DC Jazz Leaders Awards Gala
These individuals have been major contributors to the music, community and foundation of DC and we highly value their lifelong commitment to our city”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Capitol Hill Jazz Foundation today announces its 4th Annual D.C. Jazz Leaders in Service Awards Gala, during which the Foundation honors six leaders from the Washington, D.C. music industry who have dedicated their lives to presenting, promoting, educating and performing Jazz music in our Nation’s Capital.
— Herb Scott-Founder/Executive Director
The Gala will take place on Saturday, April 30th, from 7:00-10:00 PM EST at The Yard located at 700 Penn. Ave SE, Washington, D.C., 20003, and will feature live performances from Steve Novosel, food, drinks and our awards ceremony! This will be a ticketed event and proceeds will directly benefit the Capitol Hill Jazz Foundation. Ticket purchase provides attendees with admission to the Gala, heavy hors d'oeuvres, drinks and live entertainment.
"We are proud to recognize our D.C. Jazz leaders for the fourth year in a row,” said Herb Scott, Founder & Executive Director of The Capitol Hill Jazz Foundation. “These individuals have been major contributors to the music, community and foundation of DC and we highly value their lifelong commitment to our city.”
This year’s honorees include:
Ben Kibour - Owner of Jojo’s Restaurant & Bar
Maija Rejman - International Jazz Vocalist
Michael Bowie - International Jazz Bassist and Music Educator
Keith Killgo - Grammy Nominated International Jazz Drummer
Marshall Keys - International Jazz Saxophonist
Sharón Clark - International Jazz Vocalist
“While our city is still dealing with the effects of COVID-19, it is important now more than ever to recognize and uplift those who’ve dedicated their lives to ensuring this music lives and thrives here in Washington D.C.,” says Aaron Myers, Chairman of the Board of Directors for The Capitol Hill Jazz Foundation.
Sponsors will receive five (5) priority seats and acknowledgments in our program and during the ceremony. Please contact herb@capitolhilljazzfoundation.org to get in touch about sponsorship opportunities.
Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite or at www.capitolhilljazzfoundation.org at the cost of $150 per attendee and $1,000 for a table of 8. Purchase your tickets today and help us celebrate the people who continue to help make jazz music blossom in D.C.!
Please contact herb@capitolhilljazzfoundation.orgwith any questions about the Gala or for further information about media access for the event.
