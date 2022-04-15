Local Roofing Company Urges the Importance of Roof Inspections in the Spring of 2022
Since spring’s unpredictable weather can cause a lot of roof damage, The Warwick Roofers explains why now is the best time to do something about it.WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waking up to a water stain or a roof leak through the ceiling is not something homeowners should take lightly. This is a sign of a big problem with the roof that a skilled roofing company should address as soon as possible before more damage happens. But visible signs of roof problems shouldn't be the only thing that motivates customers to get a roof inspection. Unfortunately, roof damage can occur without the homeowner realizing it. And only a trained professional can investigate them and tackle them before they cause thousands of dollars worth of damage. Therefore, the experts at The Warwick Roofers want to encourage homeowners to get a roof inspection in Warwick before environmental factors such as heavy rains can cause irreparable damage.
The Warwick Roofers is a team of roofing contractors who have provided quality roofing services in Warwick and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. They perform many roof repairs throughout the area and replace and install roofs. As one of the leaders in roofing in Warwick, they want to urge homeowners, and even businesses, to have their roofs checked this spring to avoid costly repairs.
One of the significant concerns for homeowners should be their gutters. Although they carry water away from the house, if gutters get clogged, they can start pooling around the home's foundation. Also, if water can't pass through the gutters, it remains stagnated on the roof, creating moisture problems that lead to leaks. Whether issues are on the top or bottom of the house, this could spell huge costs for homeowners. Minor roof repairs could cost hundreds of dollars, while foundation repairs could run upwards of thousands of dollars. The bottom line is that this one problem can create a domino effect of issues for homeowners. Getting gutters cleaned or replaced can help keep the roof and other parts of the house safe from moisture problems.
Another problem that homeowners tend to overlook is roof problems caused by storms. Trees brushing up against shingles may cause them to break and fall off. Additionally, high winds can also blow shingles off the roof. When the shingles are torn off, this leaves the roof decking vulnerable to moisture. Over time, this is what can cause leaks inside the home. Since homeowners only have a year from the time of the storm to put in an insurance claim, it is a good idea to have a roof inspector investigate the damages. Getting photos and submitting them can help strengthen a claim and allow the insurance company to cover the damages.
Homeowners should remember that bad gutters and storms aren't the only problems brewing on their roofs. Sometimes bad flashing or roof decking could lead to very costly problems. For example, flashing protects areas around the chimney or skylights. If the flashing isn't helping water run away from these areas, it could pool into them, causing moisture damage. Additionally, missing, curling or cracked shingles can let in moisture, causing damage to the plywood that makes up the roof decking. This could lead to wood rot which causes leaks. It could even lead to roof collapse under certain conditions. Only a professional roofing contractor will notice such issues. That's why it is integral that homeowners get proper roof inspections to detect these problems before they worsen.
Finally, another problem that spring weather may worsen is the growth of microorganisms on roofs. If homeowners get regular roof cleanings, this won't be much of a problem. If not, microorganisms such as moss, algae, and lichen may destroy the shingles. If there is an excessive amount of growth causing extensive leaking, the homeowner will have to consider roof replacement which could run thousands of dollars. The Warwick Roofers encourage homeowners to schedule an inspection as soon as possible this spring to stay ahead of these problems and keep costs to a minimum. Resolving issues before Mother Nature does more damage is the ideal solution.
ABOUT THE WARWICK ROOFERS
The Warwick Roofers comprises a team of hardworking roofing contractors who are GAF Master Elite Certified, Certainteed certified and listed as one of Owens Corning's preferred contractors. Each of their contractors has upwards of seven to ten years of experience. The company has served residential and commercial customers for over 20 years in Warwick, Coventry, West Warwick, East Greenwich, West Greenwich, and North Kingstown. Their office is located at 2825 Post Rd, Warwick, RI 02886. For more about their top-rated roofing services and to get a roof estimate in Warwick, visit their website at https://thewarwickroofers.com/.
