Financial Times Names Essnova Solutions Amongst America's Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies in 2022
Financial Times Names Alabama-Based Essnova Solutions Amongst America's Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies in 2022 for the second consecutive year.
Essnova strongly believes that our unique ability to see things differently and solve real-world problems for the most demanding challenges positions us for further growth and success.”BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Essnova Solutions, a leading Alabama-based IT consulting company, has been named one of the 100 fastest-growing companies in the nation in the 2022 America's Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list by the Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world's most trusted statistics portal. In addition, Essnova has achieved this international recognition for the second consecutive year.
— Sridhara Gutti, Essnova Solutions CEO
The FT Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2022 list the top 500 companies in the Americas with the highest growth in publicly disclosed revenues between 2017 and 2020. The third annual FT ranking of The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies captures the resilience of businesses as they adapted to the initial onslaught of the Covid pandemic in 2020.
Essnova's Founder and CEO, Sridhara Gutti, commented, "We are honored to be recognized for our growth trajectory over the past two years, especially given the challenges of COVID-19, which affected the entire business community. Moreover, we are incredibly proud to be the only Alabama-based technology company that made the FT Top 100 Fastest growing companies.” Gutti added, “Essnova is focused on introducing true innovation to government and commercial organizations. We strongly believe that our unique ability to see things differently and solve real-world problems for the most demanding challenges positions us for further growth and success.” Since its inception, Essnova has expanded to serve and create high-paying technology jobs in over ten states nationwide, including Alabama, Illinois, Virginia, Utah, Mississippi, District of Columbia, Maryland, Georgia, Louisiana, Rhode Island, Puerto Rico, Florida, Texas, California, Nevada, Hawaii, and Pennsylvania.
About Essnova:
Essnova Solutions, Inc. is an Alabama-based IT consulting company that provides highly customized technology and project management solutions to federal and commercial clients. It specializes in leading-edge SETA Services, Geospatial, Environmental, and Medical Services. With its ISO 9001:2015 commercial best practices, Essnova delivers highly efficient and responsive solutions to federal agencies such as the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, USDA, and other State and local government agencies. Essnova is a certified and growing SBA 8(a), HUBZone certified, minority-owned small business. For more information, please contact Essnova Solutions at info@essnova.com or (888) 405-3189.
Gal S Borenstein
Borenstein Group Inc.
+1 703-385-8178
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn