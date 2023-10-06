TCOM, L.P., MULTI-DOMAIN ISR AWARENESS LEADER EXHIBITS AI-ENABLED ELEVATED SOLUTIONS FOR C5ISR MISSIONS AT AUSA 2023
TCOM, L.P., MULTI-DOMAIN ISR AWARENESS LEADER EXHIBITS AI-ENABLED ELEVATED SOLUTIONS FOR C5ISR MISSIONS AT AUSA 2023.
TCOM's aerostat systems are essential gap fillers in the 1st and 2nd Island Chain defenses.”COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a global leader in multi-domain C5ISR elevated awareness solutions, TCOM, L.P. will exhibit and introduce its latest AI-enabled solutions for Distant Warning and Awareness, Critical Infrastructure and Force Protection, and Maritime and Border Security aligned with the U.S. Army’s latest multi-domain-warfare-doctrine. Designed to enhance customers’ effectiveness in today’s multi-domain operations, TCOM’s Lighter-Than-Air aerostats provide a persistent presence, complementing and enhancing UAVs, Aircraft, and satellites. Capable of delivering 360 coverage for detection, surveillance, monitoring, and targeting on long endurance missions exceeding 30 days, Lighter-Than-Air Aerostat platforms create a unique ability to understand life patterns in areas of interest.
This year, TCOM will emphasize its Persistent Surveillance Aerostat Platforms to optimize Missile Defense programs for global geo-political conflict zones such as Taiwan and the South China Sea, Indo-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East through its Transportable Mooring System. As the number of military threats continues to grow for Distant Warning Awareness and Air and Missile Defense scenarios, as well as Maritime, the U.S. Army, and allied Governments have a critical need to possess the ability to sense far beyond an active conflict critical to national security.
Nigel Sutton, TCOM’s Vice President of Business Development, stated: “TCOM is excited to share its innovative integration of next-generation aerostats fortified with state-of-the-art radars, electro-optical sensors, and AI-enabled technologies that truly align with today’s challenging C5ISR complex and missions. Our aerostat systems are essential gap fillers in the 1st and 2nd Island Chain defenses.”
At AUSA, TCOM will exhibit solutions in the following multi-domain categories:
1. Distant Warning and Awareness: While ballistic missile technology has not developed at the pace of most other technologies in the modern era, the number of threats that have long distant effects and their availability to a more considerable number of military threats is growing. As a result, the ability to sense far beyond an active conflict is critical to national security.
2. Critical Infrastructure and Force Protection: From oil and gas production at refineries and pipelines to power generation at Hydroelectric or nuclear facilities, infrastructure remains a crucial target of conventional aggressors and terrorist organizations. Therefore, protecting them is critical to national security.
3. Maritime and Border Security: The continuing rise of Narco-terrorist groups creates complex concerns at a nation’s land and water borders. In addition, their violent tactics often cause a refugee exodus at home, resulting in undocumented migration, often taken advantage of to streamline illicit imports. Thus, maintaining operational control of borders is critical to national security.
ABOUT TCOM
TCOM, LP, a long-time global leader in Lighter-Than-Air platforms, is proud to offer a full line of elevated awareness solutions. Combining custom selections of the world’s most advanced sensors, customer-specific communications, and intelligent user interfaces with a broad range of airborne platforms provides the end-user with a cost-effective, unparalleled capability. For more information, visit www.TCOMLP.com.
