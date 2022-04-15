LATFOB 2022 presents Supraconscious-The Genius Within You

Author Shares Her Methods of Acting For Actors Actresses using PAD

“The need to create a new theory emerged out of the fact that the method taught me how to act on stage and not who the person who is acting on stage is.”” — from Supraconscious The Genius Within You:

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Maria Olon Tsaroucha will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Supraconscious — The Genius Within You: How to Experience Your Infinite Potential and Master Ultimate Performances Every Single Moment on Stage and in Life. The book is about the methods and techniques of acting on stage and in life. Perceptual acting and directing (PAD) speaks about a contemporary, tangible meta-physics, fusing theories of quantum physics with mindfulness and the famous Method of the Actors’ Studio, in conjunction.

It is a new system of translating and decoding, frame by frame the experience, bringing us in touch with the higher self, by reference to Nietzsche’s Super-human and the transcendental Kazantzakis, creating a new transitional space where everything is in motion and evolves in the face of inertia, continuously actualizing that Alma-Quantum Leap of being.

“Maria Olon’s work upholds a Socratic attitude in life: fall as little as you can in the black holes of your high certainties, accepting the selfishness and vulgarity of human existence, not demanding, begging, accepting, condescending, and ultimately be sympathetic, with healthy kindness and intelligence, with brilliant honesty, integrity, respect, gratitude. Maria Olon is not a common human being.” — Angel Biri, Actor.

Maria Olon is the originator of perceptual acting and directing (PAD). It introduces different fields of professions, specialties, systems, and acts as tools for a substantial difference and evolution in human consciousness. During her years as an actor, director, and acting professor, she developed her philosophical and practical approach to a new interpretation of what it means to be an actor in life and on stage. Supraconscious — The Genius Within You: How to Experience Your Infinite Potential and

Master Ultimate Performances Every Single Moment on Stage and in Life

Written by: Maria Olon Tsaroucha

Kindle |

Paperback |

Hardcover |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.