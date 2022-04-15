LATFOB 2022 presents Chemistry Rhymes: A Tour of the Periodic Table in Verse and Song

Did You Find The Elements of the Periodic Table Hard To Understand? Learn it in An Easy and Fun Way.

Chemistry is the melodies you can play on vibrating strings.” — Michio Kaku

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neutron, proton, molecules, nuclei, this is chemistry. Chemistry is everywhere, and we must embrace it just like Alice Baxter, who released another book titled, Chemistry Rhymes: A Tour of the Periodic Table in Verse and Song. This book will help you understand all the elements in the periodic table as it engages to a verse, poem, and a song, an entertaining form approach to let students, children, and even adults learn it. This book presents some basic information about eighty-five different elements in the form of a poem or song, based on common nursery rhymes or songs. Each is accompanied by a colorful illustration. Instead of Little Miss Muffet for example, you can read about Little Miss Hydrogen. Also, you can jive to the nursery rhyme, London Bridge Is Falling Down by including the element Iron. Or sing about lithium to the tune of Three Blind Mice. Or sing about helium to the tune of Mary Had a Little Lamb. Or find out why tantalum is in your IPhone to the tune of Frere Jacques. This is the most enjoyable introduction to the periodic

table you have ever seen.

Alice Baxter taught high school chemistry for 37 years. She earned a Bachelor of Science from Stony Brook University in New York and a Doctorate in the history of science from Yale University in New Haven. Alice has also written a children’s book about chemistry called Adam’s Atomic Adventures.

Illustrator Ken Fredette created the webcomic “Ken Frets”, drawing inspiration from his love of music, science, and food. Ken is a member of the Nutmeg Collective of crafters.

Chemistry Rhymes: A Tour of the Periodic Table in Verse and Song

Written by: Alice Baxter (author) and Ken Fredette (Illustrator)

