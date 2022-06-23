Digital Directors Network and Women Business Collaborative to Transform the Boardroom with Cyber Expertise
Pioneering Initiative Will Advance the Boardroom Impact of Women Leaders in Cyber Governance
We're doubling down on the impact of women's boardroom leadership with cyber diversity.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Directors Network (DDN) and Women Business Collaborative (WBC) announce the creation of the Women’s Cyber Governance Collaborative (WCGC) to advance women business leaders in cyber governance. The WCGC is being launched after receiving the top competitive grant from the $1 million Gula Tech Foundation program to advance cyber expertise in the corporate boardroom.
— Bob Zukis, DDN CEO
DDN and WBC will work together to develop and advance 100 women cyber and boardroom leaders as cyber governance leaders and champions. WBC is an unprecedented alliance of 70+ women’s business organizations, 50 corporations, and over 400 business leaders building a movement to achieve equal position, pay, and power for all women in business. With over 800 members, DDN is the world’s leader in advancing the practice and profession of digital and cyber risk oversight in the corporate boardroom.
“This program combines two of the most powerful forces in corporate governance,” said Bob Zukis, DDN’s Founder and CEO. “Boardroom gender diversity has made strides over the last decade, but there’s still a lot of work to do. By advancing women cyber leaders in the boardroom we’re doubling down on gender diversity with cyber diversity to advance these two critically important corporate governance initiatives.”
DDN will bring their leading Masterclass series to the WGCG initiative to develop women cyber leaders for the boardroom while also educating a select group of America’s women corporate directors on the leading issues in cybersecurity, including systemic cyber risk.
“We want to empower, enable and establish an army of women boardroom leaders in cybersecurity who can lead America’s companies safely into the digital future,” states Edie Fraser, WBC’s CEO. “We will give women boardroom leaders a new platform to not only advance cyber governance but to elevate their boardroom role and contributions as their companies continue their journey into the digital future.”
Proposed rules from the SEC would require America’s public companies to disclose if their directors have cyber expertise. The WGCG initiative will add more women cyber executives to the pool of boardroom candidates willing and able to fulfill these criteria.
Participants in the program will become cyber governance champions and be at the forefront of this issue in America’s boardrooms. Once they graduate from one of the DDN Masterclass programs they will be invited to participate in a series of in-person and online events with the WBC to network, influence and advance this issue and their boardroom careers. Women cyber leaders will earn certification as DDN Boardroom Qualified Technology Experts (QTE's), the leading executive education program developing and preparing technology leaders for boardroom service.
The WGCG program will be open to nominations and applications in July. For accepted applicants, program tuition is waived through the Gula Tech Foundation competitive grant. Women cyber leaders wishing to begin their path to the corporate boardroom and women corporate directors who want to lead in cyber governance are invited to connect with DDN and WBC. Nominations are also welcome from business and boardroom leaders for women leaders to join the program.
