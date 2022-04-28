ALL YOU NEAT. launches first marketing campaign

Mobile and refillable - Ultimate Face Cream by ALL YOU NEAT. Refillable - Ultimate Face Cream by ALL YOU NEAT. Ultimate Face Cream by ALL YOU NEAT.

In May, the brand is launching its first-ever multi-part campaign, timed with its expansion into new markets like Japan in July and Hong Kong in September.

I think that science-based brands are the future. There’s a lot of marketing involved in the beauty business, but when you've the authenticity and purity of science in skin care, that really matters.” — Enrico Scharrenberg

BERLIN, GERMANY, April 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury German skin-care brand ALL YOU NEAT. launched a few years back with just one refillable facial product for men. It is now sold in several European countries through retailers including Zalando, Nocibé and Douglas. The maker, the GERMANBEAUTYLAB, is announcing the product now being available to consumers in the United States too.In May, the brand is launching its first-ever multi-part campaign, timed with its expansion into new markets like Japan in July and Hong Kong in September. Part one is a digital campaign with the tagline “ALL YOU NEAT. Is all you need.” dedicated to the Ultimate Face Cream , which was introduced to the U.S. market just recently and will be globally available on September 15. Part two, which kicks off in November, will focus on the entire product assortment, while a campaign during fall will likely focus on newly introduced products complementing the Ultimate Face Cream, said Enrico Scharrenberg, Head of Development GERMANBEAUTYLAB. The products will range from $30 to $235.GERMANBEAUTYLAB, the company behind the brand, formulated the Ultimate Face Cream based on more than 10 years of research in the field of skin regeneration. Their team developed the one cream for men - regardless of ethnicities, living environments and skin types.“What we have found is that, when it comes to premium skin care, someone needs to understand why they need it. And what we know for certain is that skincare routines like those used by women are awfully stressful for men.” said Robert Scharrenberg, GERMANBEAUTYLAB’s co-founder.“With ALL YOU NEAT., no other skin care products for the face are needed. The one Ultimate Face Cream is sufficient for eyes and face and literally is facial care in 10 seconds with serum, moisturizer, and eye cream, in one bottle.”Globally, high-end face creams and firming products are becoming more popular.Similar German brands, like QMS Medicosmetics and Dr. Barbara Sturm, are also doctor-founded and have rapidly been launching products and expanding into new markets.So far, ALL YOU NEAT. has solidified its position in the market with the launch of an automatic subscription renewal for its face cream refill, and it is taking advantage of Instagram’s shop capabilities since 2021. In the second half of 2022, the brand is also planning reinvest up to 5% of its overall sales into a sampling program, said Scharrenberg.“I think that science-based brands are the future,” he said. “There’s a lot of marketing involved in the beauty business, but when you have the authenticity and purity of science in skin care, that really matters.”ALL YOU NEAT.’s Ultimate Face Cream is currently available in the United States for $180 (incl. taxes) and can be ordered on the website at allyouneat.com . Shipping to the US is complementary. First time orders on the Ultimate Face Cream will receive a 20% welcome discount. No code needed, $36 will automatically be deducted during checkout.ALL YOU NEAT. is being shipped worldwide. To learn more, visit allyouneat.com and follow the brand on Instagram @allyouneat and Facebook @youneatit.

10 sec. skin care routine for men - Surprisingly it's all you need!