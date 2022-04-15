Industry Executive Paul Morris Joins Sonic Packaging as Director of National Sales

Raising expectations Paul Morris

WESTWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sonic Packaging Industries, Inc. is excited to announce that industry executive, Paul Morris , has joined the company this April as Director of National Sales.Mr. Morris brings a wealth of business development experience and knowledge particularly in the beauty and personal care segments.“We look forward to Paul’s leadership and contributions as we continue to grow the organization”, commented Howard Thau , CEO of Sonic.“Paul is a welcome addition to the team we are building and central to our ability to grow and scale going forward”, said Harry Paulison, VP of Operations for Sonic.Prior to joining Sonic, Mr. Morris was President of Qosmedix, and has held senior roles at Voyant Beauty (CEI), Arcade Beauty (Flexpaq) and WestRock (MWV).

Do you have a packaging challenge? Sonic has the answer.