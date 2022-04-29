Aigent.ai names Luke Nicolosi-Endo as Vice President of Finance
Aigent.ai, an artificial intelligence-driven software solution for call centers, today announced it named Luke Nicolosi-Endo as its Vice President of Finance
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aigent.ai, the leading artificial intelligence-driven solution for customer call centers, today announced it named Luke Nicolosi-Endo as its Vice President of Finance. Aigent.ai's Artificial Intelligence platform provides real-time, content-based guidance to call center agents.
— Luke Nicolosi-Endo
“We are so excited to have Luke leading our finance team as we enter the next phase of Aigent’s growth in 2022 and beyond,” said James Hewitt, CEO of Aigent.ai. “We are growing quickly and we need someone who has a proven track record of scaling up to help us on that journey. I am confident that Luke’s achievements and leadership will help us reach our business goals.”
Nicolosi-Endo has a broad range of experience leading teams, strengthening client and partner relationships, streamlining operations, and generating revenue through his strong work ethic and innovative thinking. As the Director of Financial Planning & Analysis at Common, Nicolosi-Endo was responsible for financial modeling for fundraising as well as managing budgeting, forecasting, and cash flow analysis and improvement. As the Senior Finance Manager at the New York times, he was recognized for amending the once fractured relationship between finance and cross-functional business partners. At Travelex, he was a central part of the leadership team and expanded partnerships and revenue across multiple clients, including Walmart and Samsung.
“I am excited to join Aigent – a company at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence transforming the call center industry with innovative solutions. Finance is adapting to support digital and fintech, and I’m excited to bring my previous experience in those industries to support Aigent as it grows,” said Nicolosi-Endo.
Aigent.ai is a customer service solution applying advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to live voice calls. Aigent.ai provides a Live Voice AI SaaS platform with plug-and-play to existing telephony systems. It uses machine learning to generate real-time and content-based guidance for contact center agents, immediately increasing quality and efficiency. The coach pop-ups for agents, alerts, call monitoring, and transcriptions provide the tools for easy and efficient resolutions, fraud detection, regulatory risk reduction, compliance adherence, audit support, and Quality Assurance (QA).
“The call center space is ripe for change, and crypto, fintech, insurtech, and healthech industries are ready to invest in AI for their customer service. It’s going to be a big year for Aigent, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it,” Nicolosi-Endo said.
