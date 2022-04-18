SURFING.COM HOSTS FIRST-EVER SURF MOVIE WATCH PARTY IN METAVERSE
Global Water Sports Lifestyle Media Network Presents “Bustin’ Down the Door” on Party.Space Worldwide Saturday, April 23 at 5:00 PM ET
This is going to be historic for the surf industry! In the Metaverse space, you will be able to mingle with guests and speakers just like an IRL party, and view the movie on the big screen.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITES STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Time to bust down the door of history and take surfing into the metaverse!”
— surfing.com Cofounder Ian Cairns
Surfing.com is throwing a “Bustin’ Down the Door” (BDTD) watch party hosted in the Party.Space metaverse on Saturday, April 23 at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT (9:00 PM UTC) for the iconic surf movie, with an intermission discussion featuring some of the movie’s key players including Ian Carins “This is going to be historic for the surf industry,” commented Surfing.com Cofounder and Bustin Down the Door surfer Ian Cairns. “In the metaverse, you will be able to mingle with all the guests and speakers, play games, ask questions, and view the movie on the big screen just like you were at an IRL party.”
Party attendees can join from any location and make unique connections in the metaverse. You may meet someone from Tahiti and get to hear about what it's like to surf Teahupo’o. Spot your favorite world champion? You’ll be able to go up to them and chat.
“Everyone at the watch party is approachable,” said Alla Koretsky, CEO of HeyLayer, the NFT marketplace for Surfing.com’s Wave Riders Club NFT launch. “They’ll all be there not only to watch this great film, but to take part in surfing history.”
The atmosphere that Party.Space offers will be a unique experience and for most people, a first-time metaverse experience. Not only will you be able to enjoy the movie and chat with other guests, but you will be able to play games, wander from table to table, and listen to the featured speakers.
The party will also celebrate the Wave Riders Club (WRC) Genesis NFT Drop. “The drop will be on April 26 and several of the NFTs from the collection will be previewed on the walls of the virtual event space,” said Chris Almida, Surfing.com Cofounder. “What a great way to get people frothing for this NFT drop the following Tuesday by giving a sneak peek at some of the incredible artwork.” Details of the launch will be provided at the party as well for those who are interested.
The event is being sponsored by the Stacks Foundation who loved the unique way it was being integrated into the overall launch of the Wave Riders Club. “We wanted to support this unique event because not only is it bringing a popular lifestyle into the metaverse, it’s also a great way to highlight the NFT launch on the STX blockchain.” said Shannon V. of the Stacks Foundation. “For those who are not familiar with Stacks, Stacks enables DeFi, NFTs, apps, and smart contracts for Bitcoin.”
To take part in this historic event, paddle out to https://bit.ly/wrcwatchparty to register for your free ticket today. Attendees will be limited to 300. Once tickets are sold out, you’ll have to wait to watch a recording of history being made at Surfing.com, so don’t wait to sit on the sidelines! Surfing.com will be stoked to see you there.
This event is brought to you by surfing.com and HeyLayer, and is sponsored by the Stacks Foundation. You can find more information about each below:
About HeyLayer
HeyLayer is a one-stop platform for managing NFT campaigns at scale, focused on making it super simple for brands to transition to Web3. HeyLayer’s no-code solution includes free and easy minting (no gas fees!), customized NFT storefronts, Credit Card checkout, and minting APIs for complete white-label integration.
HeyLayer is a women-led company with a diverse international team committed to create a more sustainable future and leveraging Web 3.0 to do good in the real-world.
About Surfing.com
Our vision is all boards, all water, all surfing at Surfing.com and we believe that water connects us and it is our responsibility to ensure it is protected for future generations. Our mission is to be the authority in everything surfing – entertainment, news and information, travel, health and nutrition, coaching and education, gear and product reviews, events, innovation, technology, and anything else important in surfing.
About Stacks
Stacks is an open-source blockchain network that leverages the security and capital of Bitcoin for decentralized apps and smart contracts. Instead of starting from scratch, Stacks extends Bitcoin with new functionality. Bitcoin is Stacks’ secure and robust base layer where all transactions are settled, and Stacks adds complex apps and smart contracts. Stacks apps can interact with Bitcoin state, so you can have an app that uses Bitcoin as its currency.
Contacts:
John Stouffer, surfing.com: johns@surfing.com
Alla Koretsky, www.heylayer.com: alla@heylayer.com
John Stouffer
surfing.com
johns@surfing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other