BuyProperty.com to provide investor insights into Portugal’s property market with all-new portal powered by big data.
Property portal in Portugal provides investment analytics and insights to clients via easy to understand colour coded pricing system.
Our colour wheel pricing system empowers buyers to buy property in Portugal intelligently. Previously this investment data was only available to agents, we made it available to everyone anywhere.”FARO, PORTUGAL, April 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April 15, 2022 – All-new Portugal property portal, BuyProperty.com, has officially launched. The property portal will revolutionize the local property market by providing valuable analytics and insights to property investors. BuyProperty.com provides a patent pending colour wheel pricing system that gives clients the chance to learn more about the properties advertised on the website.
— Scott Kirk, CEO, BuyProperty.com
BuyProperty.com conveniently compares properties for sale across Portugal with similar properties in the same area to show clients which are above and/or below current market value. The portal provides further insight into the Portuguese property market by comparing the rates of long- and short-term rentals. This assists clients by showing the approximate value a property would rent out for as a long-term rental or holiday home. Property investors are given invaluable insights into the buy-to-let market, helping them make educated decisions on which Portuguese properties to invest in.
BuyProperty.com created a patent pending colour coded pricing system that enables information to be relayed to clients quickly and easily. Clients will be able to discover how the price and price per square meter compares with other similar properties in the area along with rental rate yields. The colour wheel allows clients to scan down a page of properties quickly to locate the best deals. It’s a unique and revolutionary tool that completely changes the way clients search for properties. The hunt for properties just became a lot easier with BuyProperty.com.
The information provided by BuyProperty.com, previously only available to real estate agents, now available to the general public for the first time.
To learn more about BuyProperty.com or to search for properties for sale in Portugal, please visit the company’s official website.
About BuyProperty.com
BuyProperty.com is a revolutionary property portal which applies information technology and platform economics to real estate markets for automatic valuations and insights. Since being launched the portal has gained significant exposure and has become one of the most recommended property tools of this year. Currently launched in Portugal, it will soon expand throughout Europe and the U.S.
