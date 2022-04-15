Convenience Factors And Internet Accessibility Are Key Factors Driving The Online Taxi Services Market

Online Taxi Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising internet penetration drives the demand for the online taxi services market growth. The availability of high-speed internet connectivity and convenience associated with using online services is shifting consumer preferences towards online taxi services. According to the Internet World Stats, the number of internet users increased from 4,208 million to 4,833 million in June 2020. Furthermore, internet users in India are expected to grow from 636.73 million in 2019 to 974.86 million by the end of 2025. According to the online taxi services market analysis, a growing number of internet users with smartphones now have taxi services at their fingertips that give the drivers’ details and location and benefit the user and thereby fuel the demand for the market.

The global online taxi services market size is expected to grow from $31.03 billion in 2021 to $34.82 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The online taxi services market share is then expected to grow to $53.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.3%.

Online taxi services market overview shows that the launch of self-driving taxi services is gaining popularity. Major players operating in the industry are continuously focused on introducing innovations and technologies to better serve the needs of consumers. For instance, in August 2020, AutoX, an autonomous driving startup announced the public launch of Robo-taxi services in China.

Major players covered in the global online taxi services industry are Ola (ANI Technologies Private Limited), Uber India Systems Private Limited, Lyft Inc., Didi Chuxing, GrabTaxi Holdings Pte Ltd, Carzonrent (India) Private Limited, Mega Cabs Private Limited, Meru Mobility Tech Private Limited, and Savaari Car Rentals Private Limited.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the online taxi services market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the online taxi market. The regions covered in the online taxi service market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global online taxi services market report is segmented by service type into ride-hailing, ride sharing, by vehicle type into motorcycles, cars, by payment mode into online, cash, by ride type into individual, carpool/ share.

Online Taxi Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Service Type (Ride-Hailing, Ride Sharing), By Vehicle Type (Motorcycles, Cars), By Payment Mode (Online, Cash), By Ride Type (Individual, Car Pool/ Share) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a online taxi services global market overview, forecast online taxi services market size and growth for the whole market, online taxi services market segments, geographies, online taxi services market trends, online taxi services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

