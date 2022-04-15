PragmaDev Process V2.0, a new generation of business process simulator
PragmaDev Process new version allows to optimize the whole process in function of different criteria and ease trade off.
PragmaDev Process fully respects the BPMN standard semantics and that makes it unique on the market.”PARIS, FRANCE, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PragmaDev Process aims at verifying business process models described with BPMN (Business Process Model Notation). The new version of the tool introduces a time and a cost simulator relative to the different activities. This allows to optimize the whole process in function of different criteria and ease trade off.
— Emmanuel Gaudin
Complex organizations or system operations are based on processes that can be modeled graphically. The most popular notation is BPMN (Business Process Model Notation). It describes what the different participants in the organisation do and how they interact with each other. These processes must be thoroughly discussed before they are applied in a real situation. Any misunderstanding of the process might lead to a catastrophic situation in operation.
Since its first version PragmaDev Process stands for its respect for the BPMN standard. The tool verifies all static rules and can animate the process step by step following the standard semantics. Execution traces can be generated for documentation or in order to be replayed on a future version of the model.
Following a collaboration with ENSTA Bretagne research lab, PragmaDev Process can automatically explore all possible scenarios in the model. Dead locks or unreachable scenarios are automatically detected as well as invariants can be verified.
Version 2.0 introduces a statistical simulator based on BPSim, a complementary notation to BPMN. Time and cost information is added to any element in the model with a possible statistical variability. Executions are automatically launched with this information in order to evaluate the performance of the process.
Results of the simulation are available for each target symbol in the model. In case of several scenarios, results are presented on the same graph to ease analysis. Each replication during simulation is archived in logs that can be replayed individually for analysis. All results can be saved in a csv file.
"Simulators in the market are based on generic technologies that do not respect the BPMN one. The relevance of the results decreases while the model size and complexity increases. Our tool fully respects the standard semantics and that makes it unique on the market." says Emmanuel Gaudin, PragmaDev Founder & CEO.
