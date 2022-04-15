FD Capital Joins the Living Wage Foundation
FD Capital, the leading boutique financial recruitment agency, has joined the Living Wage Foundation.
We are delighted to be part of the Living Wage Foundation. We have been a long-term supporter of a high wage and high skill economy”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FD Capital is leading the way for the next generation of financial professionals. As a Living Wage Employer, FD Capital is taking the next step to shape the world of work for financial professionals interested in working freelance.
As part of the partnership, FD Capital is committing to pay their employees at least the living wage – which currently sits at £9.90 in the UK and £11.05 in London.
The Living Wage Foundation is an initiative by Citizens UK that promotes voluntarily paying employees a living wage – whether or not they live in London. FD Capital is joining almost 10,000 other businesses as a Living Wage Employer, including household names like Everton FC and almost half of the FTSE 100.
Leading financial institutions from across the industry are part of the Living Wage Foundation, including Aviva and KPMG. FD Capital is joining the Living Wage Foundation to promote greater equality throughout the industry by leading by example.
With the cost of living rising, it’s never been a more vital time to promote the importance of the living wage. Research recently unveiled by the Living Wage Foundation shows that low paid work and the cost-of-living crisis are disproportionately affecting women.
Part of the Living Wage Foundation’s work focuses on creating sustainable work for employees with a new Living Hours standard that promotes a healthy working environment. As the role of CFO evolves, organisations must create safe and sustainable working environments for their employees.
With the rise in popularity of remote working and the gig economy, joining the Living Wage Foundation is a sign of FD Capital’s commitment to equality in the workplace. As a recruitment agency, FD Capital is setting an example that they hope their corporate clients will follow.
Adrian Lawrence, Director of FD Capital, said “we are delighted to be part of the Living Wage Foundation. We have been a long-term supporter of a high wage and high skill economy”.
About FD Capital: FD Capital is a boutique financial recruitment agency based in London. It connects start-ups and businesses with senior financial professionals with experience working with PLCs, venture capitalists, and fundraising. FD Capital recruits financial professionals at all levels with a tailored approach for each client, including for CFOs and Financial Directors.
You can find out more about FD Capital at www.fdcapital.co.uk. For more information about The Living Wage Foundation, visit www.livingwage.org.uk.
