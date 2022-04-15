North America Frozen Seafood Market | 2021 | Industry Share, Size, Growth and Forecast till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “North America Frozen Seafood Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the North America frozen seafood market reached a value of US$ 13.4 Billion in 2020. Frozen seafood products are preserved for inhibiting the growth of bacteria in order to increase their shelf life, taste, and nutritional value. The seafood freezing technique includes two different approaches, namely, cryofreezing and carboxymethylcellulose. In cryofreezing, seafood items, such as salmon, tuna, shrimp, oysters, and tilapia, are kept in ultra-low liquid nitrogen for maintaining their quality. On the other hand, carboxymethylcellulose is used to curb the adulteration of seafood commodities.

The rising consciousness amongst consumers regarding their health has led to the increasing demand for ready-to-cook (RTC) and ready-to-eat (RTE) food items, which is primarily driving the frozen seafood market in North America. Moreover, the widespread adoption of seafood products due to the presence of proteins, vitamins, and fatty acids is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the rising inclination of consumers toward frozen food over canned products is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 16.1 Billion by 2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape:

Leroy Seafood

High Liner Foods

Marine Harvest

Iglo Group

Austevoll Seafood

Fishery Products International

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Country

United States

Canada

Breakup by Type

Shrimp

Salmon

Tuna

Tilapia

Pangasius

Catfish

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Speciality Retailers

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Sector

Retail

Institutional

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

