A GLOBAL SOCIALLY GOOD PARTNERSHIP

East Africa Business Network - Save the Date

Your Partnership Builds a Tapestry of Prosperity

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONE FULL YEAR OF TAILORED, WIDE REACHING, MULTI FACETED PROMOTION.

With 362 additional promotional days, the East Africa Business Network’s 17th Annual three day conference has become the global hotspot of international trade, investment, social and economic development, attracting leaders and executives from all over the world.

SOCIALLY GOOD PARTNERSHIPS

Fueling rapid economic innovation over a dynamic worldwide landscape, Breakin’Out® Vision365™ is a robust, technological promotional pairing. Leveraging the world’s most powerful media management arsenal, Breakin’Out® Vision365™ is driven by corporate donations and sponsorships. These pairings spotlight East African culture, food, music, education, fashion, entrepreneurship, technology, energy, clean water, agriculture, mobile financing, telecommunications, government relations, and social economic trade and investment, to name a few.

CREATING A TAPESTRY OF PROSPERITY

The East Africa Business Network’s socially good partnerships, fast track social and economic diversity and development. This revolutionary annual promotion enables large donor and corporate sponsorships alike creating worldwide sustainable growth opportunities that flourish, and BreakOut from the status quo! Join us and become part of the socially good conversation. To learn more about our donor and sponsorship packages visit https://bit.ly/EACCSPON

Save the dates of September 29th – October 1st 2022 to join us at the DFW Sheraton in Las Colinas, Texas as we celebrate the next level of business trade, investment and collaborations. Early Bird registration is now open at https://bit.ly/EABNconf

The EACC began in 2005 with a group of American investors and business leaders and has served the East African Community (EAC) over the past seventeen years successfully providing international trade and investment opportunities through our annual conference attended by Ambassadors, Parliament Members, Governors and prominent business leaders from the EAC and around the world. By 2013 annual trade and investment conferences began featuring global industry leaders highlighting sustainable solutions across major industries such as mobile finance, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, energy, education, healthcare, women’s leadership, real estate and clean water. In 2022, the East Africa Chamber of Commerce emerged globally and became the East Africa Business Network.

