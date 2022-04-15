Cream Market in India: Estimated to Reach INR 13.18 Billion by 2027

India Cream Market

The Indian cream market reached a value of INR 6.12 Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.18% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cream Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on cream market size in India. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The Indian cream market reached a value of INR 6.12 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 13.18 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.18% during 2022-2027.

Cream refers to a dairy product which is utilized to give a smooth texture and consistency to food products. As a result, it is widely used in the preparation of numerous dishes, desserts and beverages, including ice-creams, salads, sweet meals, tea, coffee, etc.

Market Trends:

In India, the growing utilization of cream in several food products, such as ice-creams, milkshakes, tea, coffee, sauces, etc., is primarily catalyzing the product demand. Furthermore, the changing consumer dietary patterns and increasing preferences for various western dishes, such as chowder, crème brûlée, tiramisu, etc., is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, the expanding health-conscious consumers, along with the emergence of organic product variants is further augmenting the growth of the cream market in the country. Additionally, a significant growth in the food processing industry and introduction of advanced technologies for improving the shelf life of cream, are anticipated to fuel the product demand in India over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• GCMMF

• Mother Dairy

• Parag Milk Foods

The report has examined the Indian Cream Market in 15 major states:

• Maharashtra

• Uttar Pradesh

• Andhra Pradesh

• Tamil Nadu

• Gujarat

• Rajasthan

• Karnataka

• Madhya Pradesh

• West Bengal

• Bihar

• Delhi

• Kerala

• Punjab

• Orissa

• Haryana

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

