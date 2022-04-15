After the Great Resignation: Chicago Power Team Readies Employees for Their Great Revamp
A Powerful Experience to empower those transitioning or just thinking about it with a structured, strategic plan.
If you're looking for tools and resources to confront obstacles and make decisions and choices to move forward, this is the place to be.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1Evalution Business and Life Coaching will host the U Have the Power Experience on Saturday, April 30, at Metropolitan Towers, 310 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60604.
— Eva Kennedy
The immersive, interactive U Have the Power Experience takes an integrated approach to help participants understand how they can create their next life or work experience. The U Have the Power Experience includes exposure to tools and structure for participants to complete assessments, develop strategies, and create action plans to accelerate their growth and achieve their dreams.
Featured facilitators are Eva M. Kennedy, Founder of 1Evalution, a boutique coaching firm focused on empowering women in the young adult stage of life and those going through mid-life transitions; Crystal Turner, Founder of Mentally Magnificent and a psychiatric nurse practitioner incorporating herbalism and holistic health to support mental wellbeing in her clients; and Renita Alexander, Founder of Leadership Unlocked, a leadership development company helping leaders unlock and leverage their innate, unique leadership DNA to lead with energy, agility and authenticity.
This Power Team brings over 60 years of combined leadership expertise in their respective fields (business, military and medical), enhanced by coaching certifications as well as experience coaching individual and corporate clients. Together, they are committed to assisting those in life transitions.
Registration for the U Have the Power Experience includes:
- Witness the Most Powerful YOU Workbook
- 1-on-1 coaching session with the facilitator of your choice
- Access to the private 1Evalution, U HAVE THE POWER Facebook group
- Access to a monthly online support
- Signed copy of Just L.E.A.P. by Eva M. Kennedy
Click here for more information and registration for the U Have the Power Experience.
