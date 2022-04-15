VacayHome Connect Joins the Effort to Protect Vacation Homes and the Vacation Rental Industry
Serves on Collaborative Committee; Donates to VRMA Advocacy Fund
We are proud to work with VRMA in representing property management customers and partners to advance their ability to safely and economically run their businesses and serve travelers.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VacayHome Connect, the leading connectivity and distribution partner for the vacation rental industry, has donated to the VRMA Advocacy Fund, joining the fight to protect the rights of travelers, property owners, and businesses.
— Sunil Aluvia, CEO of VacayHome Connect
The fund provides financial resources to address industry-specific advocacy challenges at the U.S. federal, state, and local levels.
Sunil Aluvia, CEO of VacayHome Connect, commented, “As a leader in the vacation rental industry, we are proud to work with VRMA and other industry influencers in representing property management customers and partners to advance their ability to safely and economically run their businesses and serve travelers. We realize that the need for advocacy resources is growing as the industry rebounds from the pandemic and vacation rentals gain acceptance among mainstream leisure travelers.”
Toby Babich, VRMA Collaborative Committee Chair and past VRMA Board President, states, “It is extremely satisfying to have partners such as VacayHome Connect raising the bar of professionalism in the vacation rental industry and investing in the viability of all vacation rental businesses. We look forward to having their active participation on the committee.”
VRMA’s 2022 Collaborative Committee priority initiatives include housing affordability studies, economic impact studies, local alliance assistance, and an advocacy toolkit.
Steve Milo, founder and CEO of VTrips, added, “The VRMA Advocacy Fund finances positive vacation rental legislation, supports area-specific economic impact studies, lobbying efforts, housing studies, and national campaigns. The addition of VacayHome Connect to the VRMA Collaborative Committee ensures the ongoing success of this effort.”
About
VacayHome Connect
VacayHome Connect is the vacation rental industry’s leading vacation rental platform and connectivity and distribution partner, enhancing property managers' ability to rent properties via today’s most prominent listing sites, including Vrbo, Expedia, Booking.com, Airbnb, TripAdvisor, and exclusive membership loyalty reward programs. The VacayHome Connect platform connects billions of dollars of instantly bookable inventory to millions of leisure travelers around the world.
Vacation Rental Management Association
Founded in 1985, the Vacation Rental Management Association (VRMA) advances and advocates for the vacation and holiday rental property management and hospitality industries. Headquartered in the United States, membership includes professional vacation rental managers, owners and suppliers in countries throughout the world—in addition to housekeeping professionals through its partnership with the Vacation Rental Housekeeping Professionals (VRHP). VRMA provides news and research, education and networking opportunities, certification and accreditation, promotes the value of the vacation rental experience and drives industry growth and professionalism.
