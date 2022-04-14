2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books Let Us See, What Would We like to Be?
What Would You Like to be When You Grow Up?
Within our dreams and aspirations, we find our opportunities.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarah Kaible has published her charming book titled Let Us See, What Would We Like To Be? The book has lively illustrations and catchy rhymes for young readers to capture their imaginations and is an excellent opportunity for parents and caregivers to spark their interest in the world around them. All kids love to talk and dream about what they want to be when they grow up. They know they can be anything they want to be if they set their minds to it, and when they’re ready they can succeed and thrive at whatever it is in life they chose to be if they give it a try.
— Sugar Ray Leonard
One dream job is to be a pilot and learn to fly, and being an explorer sounds super fun. Then, being an astronaut that travels the moon, the stars, or perhaps even the sun. T this book contains many professions you wanted to be in when you grew up, such as a policeman, an author, a doctor, a writer, a fireman, a teacher, an athlete, and many other vocations. This nook is lighthearted and educational fun for preschool and elementary-aged children.
“Wonderful and inspiring book! It has sparked a lot of imaginative conversation for my kids... thinking of all the things they could grow up to be. Highly recommended!”
—Amazon customer review
“This book can help me talk with my 9-year-old and 7-year-old children about all of the different opportunities out there for their exciting future. It even leads to the topic of college, and I could see the curiosity building. My kids loved the artwork! Perfect timing for a book like this to give our children a chance for a moment to dream big before going back into “pandemic mode”. Highly recommended!”
— Barnes & Noble customer review
Let Us See, What Would We Like To Be?
Written by: Sarah Kaible
Kindle |
Paperback |
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
