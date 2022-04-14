2022 LATFOB presents Think Like a Molecule: Seeking Inspiration in the Structures of Thought
To think like a molecule means to be aware of the physical foundations in a matter that have given rise to our thoughts, and to apply some wonder to how it all happened.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Chuck Champlin has published his book title, Think Like a Molecule: Seeking Inspiration in the Structures of Thought. Champlin’s book is a celebration of the power and possibilities of human thought and imagination. The author uses molecules as a metaphor for creating something new out of our personal experiences and connections to others. As such, the universe becomes a rich reflection of humanity’s pursuit of understanding and progress. He hopes that raising the quality of our thinking and making space for ideas and imagination will lead to peaceful co-existence, problem-solving, and purposeful, intentional living.
— Excerpt from Think Like a Molecule
In observing molecular assemblies, we can see that physical matter came together, possibly all on its own, to create life and thinking minds. It is profound that our minds, perhaps born from accidental creativity, can intentionally assemble marvelous new things.
“His hopeful, urgent call to imagine possibilities for ourselves and our world is inspiring and thought-provoking. Champlin’s engaging, charming voice is confident and playful, and his ability to break down his molecular view of the world is powerful and full of insight. Many writers have seen the symbolic value of nature and write lyrically about the processes of trees, flowers, rivers, and the seasons as mirrors for human struggles, cycles, and behavior. Champlin achieves a similar feat at the molecular level. His purpose is not to explain the universe but to inspire the universe’s foundations applied to human endeavor. With cogent, compelling prose, Champlin offers up a unique perspective of what it means to think like a molecule, which can help us build a better pathway to insights and positive outcomes for life on the planet, all born out of the infinitely unpredictable and infinitely vast realm of possibilities.”
— Michelle Jacobs, U.S. Review of Books
Chuck Champlin has been a writer and journalist; a corporate communications executive for The Walt Disney Company. He enjoys doing his hobbies. Chuck is married and has four children. He volunteered for various organizations.
Think Like a Molecule: Seeking Inspiration in the Structures of Thought
Written by: Chuck Champlin
