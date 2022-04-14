Commissioner Downing Appoints Frank Cote to Government Affairs Director

Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Troy Downing announced today the appointment of Frank Cote to the position of Government Affairs Director.

“Mr. Cote is a great addition to an already intelligent, hard-working, and dedicated team. His experience at CSI and in private industry is invaluable in fulfilling our charge as a criminal justice and consumer protection agency,” Commissioner Downing said. “His experience working with the Montana Legislature is incredibly valuable as we move forward with our legislative priorities to protect Montana consumers and promote Montana industry.”

With the addition of Frank Cote, Commissioner Downing’s executive team is fully staffed moving into the 2023 Legislative Session. Executive staff members include:

Mary Belcher Deputy Auditor

Bob Biskupiak Deputy Insurance Commissioner

Lynne Egan Deputy Securities Commissioner

Molly Plummer Chief of Staff

Frank Cote Government Affairs Director

Ole Olson Chief Legal Counsel

Mark Mattioli Deputy Chief Legal Counsel

Laura Shirtliff Digital and Creative Services Director

Sam Loveridge Communications Director

Jennifer Adkins Executive Assistant to the Commissioner

Frank Cote Biography:

Frank Cote, an accomplished insurance industry, government relations professional, and former Montana Deputy Insurance Commissioner, will be returning to the Office of the Montana State Auditor, Commissioner of Securities and Insurance (CSI), as the agency’s new Government Affairs Director in early May.

Frank started his career as an insurance agent for New York Life where his efforts were quickly recognized, and he became qualified for the Million Dollar Round Table, a global, independent association of the world’s leading life insurance and financial services professionals.

In January of 1993, Frank joined the Montana State Auditor’s Office under Commissioner Mark O’Keefe and served as the Deputy Insurance Commissioner until November of 1999. Frank then opened his own consulting/lobbying and government relations firm. Frank was retained by Commissioner John Morrison to rehabilitate the Montana Benefits and Life Company.

In 2008, Frank joined Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana (BCBSMT) as the Senior Director of Government Relations. In 2012, Frank assumed the role of Vice President of Sales and Account Management, in addition to his public and government relations duties. At the end of 2017, he retired from BCBSMT. Frank has lobbied during the last two legislative sessions for the five Montana Catholic hospitals.