04/14/2022

DPH Announces Three Executive/Commissioner’s Orders Set To Expire April 15

HARTFORD, Conn.— The Connecticut Department of Public Health and Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD, have announced that three Executive/Commissioner’s orders will be terminated at midnight on Friday, April 15. The termination of these orders is required under Special Act 22-1 . The three termination notices for these orders are posted at ct.gov/dph

“We are in a far different place than we were in March 2020 thanks to the tools we have at our disposal including COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, state supported testing sites and the availability of self-tests,” said Commissioner Juthani. “And while we are learning to live with this virus and when we should ramp up and ramp down with our preparedness, we are able to move on from these orders which served a very important purpose.”

The orders include:

Executive Order 13A directs the Commissioner of the Department of Public Health to issue a rule setting forth a comprehensive list of facilities, venues, and other locations where masks and cloth face coverings are required, including for people who are vaccinated. The current Commissioner’s order requires use of masks in health care settings and facilities, inside homeless shelters and inside schools only if the local school board or similar authority requires masking. The provisions regarding use of masks in schools will continue to June 30, 2022, but the other provisions of the Commissioner’s order expire on April 15, 2022.

